U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.00
    +40.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,547.00
    +290.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,921.75
    +157.50 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.50
    +25.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    -0.0100 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -2.42 (-12.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5090
    +0.2620 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,488.36
    +2,443.42 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.07
    +43.67 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.28
    +58.46 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021 Featuring tamara, Spotti, Tabby, Postpay, & Cashew Payments

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 69.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 321.4 million in 2021.

Consumers in Saudi Arabia are becoming comfortable with card payments. However, a large portion of consumers still prefers to pay with cash-on-delivery (COD). It is because they want the product first and then pays for it. With deferred payment services, consumers can receive the product first and then pay later when they feel satisfied. Consequently, the BNPL payment option is creating a win-win situation for both merchants and consumers in the country.

Growth in the e-commerce industry to further drive the adoption of deferred payment methods in Saudi Arabia. Similar to other global markets, the retail landscape changed significantly in Saudi Arabia in 2020, primarily because of the global pandemic. For instance, the e-commerce industry in the region posted substantial growth in the last three quarters. Apart from fashion, beauty, and electronic products, consumers took to the e-commerce platform to buy groceries and other essential products.

The Saudi Arabian deferred payment space is still evolving, with many financial technology startups aiming to gain market share in the country. Apart from the Saudi Arabia-based Tamara, UAE-based FinTech startup Tabby and Spotti have also launched their BNPL services for consumers in the country.

Both of these BNPL services have gained substantial traction for merchants and consumers alike in the Kingdom. For instance, Tamara has partnered with more than 1,000 merchants on its platform. The BNPL startup has partnered with both online and offline merchants in the country and is also expanding its service across KSA and other regions in the GCC.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Saudi Arabia remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.9% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 189.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1,796.9 million by 2028.

Scope

Saudi Arabia BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • tamara

  • Spotti

  • Tabby

  • Postpay

  • Cashew Payments

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkscpn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-buy-now-pay-later-market-report-2021-featuring-tamara-spotti-tabby-postpay--cashew-payments-301400312.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Plug Power: Latest Announcements Offer More Reasons to Stay Bullish

    Stocks go up, stocks go down, that is a simple fact of the market’s behavior. The next bit is the nice part, however: stocks go up again, too. Just ask Plug Power (PLUG) investors, who over the past couple of years have seen the pendulum swing violently in both directions. After giving back to market this year a big chunk of the previous 12 months’ incredible share haul, the stock has been on fire again recently, up by 36% over the past week alone. The company’s annual symposium takes place toda

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • BofA Tops Estimates as Surge in M&A Boosts Advisory Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. beat analysts’ earnings estimates as fees climbed at the company’s dealmaking unit, boosted by a record-breaking period for mergers and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresInvestment-banking advisory fees rose 65% to a record $654 million in the third quarter as a combination

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Caterpillar stock bounces off 8-month low after Cowen says buy ahead of first 'megacycle' in 14 years

    Shares of Caterpillar Inc. rallied 1.2% in premarket trading, to bounce of an eight-month closing low in the previous session, after the construction and mining equipment got a bullish endorsement from Cowen analyst Matt Elkott, who said he believes the next "megacycle" is underway. Elkott started coverage of Caterpillar's stock with an outperform rating and price target of $241, which implies 28% upside from Wednesday's closing price. Elkott expects Caterpillar to show revenue growth, gross and

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    For instance, since the beginning of 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500. To build on this point, the broader market has responded very similarly following crashes or corrections for the past 60 years. Following each of the previous eight bear markets, excluding the coronavirus crash, there were either one or two declines of 10% in the S&P 500 within three years.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.