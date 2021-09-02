U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,323.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.50
    +22.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.80
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.24 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0080
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,868.38
    +2,628.43 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.10
    +81.94 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.86
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Type, By Construction Type, By End-User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Type (Glazed, Porcelain, Unglazed), By Construction Type (New Construction and Replacement & Renovation), By End-User (Residential and Non-Residential), By Application (Floor, External Wall, Internal Wall, Roofs, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Type, By Construction Type, By End-User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131105/?utm_source=GNW

Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market will report significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on the account of rapidly increasing demand for the aesthetically pleasing ceramic tiles.The increasing number of the sophisticated and advanced buildings and rapidly increasing infrastructure for the commercial purposes is further substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

Moreover, with advanced technology, recent launches of the product include designer and durable ceramic tiles.These tiles are easier for the reconstruction purposes and often gives the luxurious look to the building floor thereby aiding the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market in the next five years.

Evolving technologies for the prolonged stability of the flooring is also inclining the consumers to adapt to the ceramic tiles, which is an important factor that is responsible for the future growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market in the forecast years.Furthermore, rising urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyle is further supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market in the future years until 2026.

Rising demand from the independent household along with the growing construction activities in the commercial and hospitality sectors are also driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market during the forecast period.
The Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market segmentation is based on type, construction type, end user, applications, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is further divided between glazed, porcelain, and unglazed.

Glazed ceramic tiles are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment on account of surging demands from the consumers.Moreover, the glazed ceramic tiles have advantages like aesthetic outlook as well as the posh looking product of the ceramic tile.

Moreover, advancing science and technology is also substantiating the growth of the market on the account of using glazing products for ceramic tiles such that the age of the ceramic tile can be prolonged, this market growth is attributed to be considered in the future five years of forecast until 2026.Porcelain ceramic tiles are expected to register fastest growing CAGR on the account of advancing technology that has manipulated the porcelain material for the maximum strength of the ceramic tiles.

The Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market is expected to register an esteemed growth on the account of above mentioned driving factors in the next five years.
A partial list of market players in the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market includes Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Saudi Ceramics, AL-Jawdah Porcelain & Ceramic Company, Nesma Orbit For Industrial Projects And Commerce, Arabian Tile Company (ARTIC), Forsan Ceramics , Arabian Ceramics Manufacturing Company Limited (ACMC), Riyadh Ceramics Factory, Future Ceramic Company (Factory), Alfanar Ceramic & Porcelain Tile Factory, among others.These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players.

With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such products and services that satisfy the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value.

Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market based on type, construction type, end user, application, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Ceramic tiles manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ceramic tiles
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Type:
o Glazed
o Porcelain
o Unglazed
• Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Construction Type:
o New Construction
o Replacement
o Renovation
• Saudi Arabia Ceramic tiles Market, By End User:
o Residential
o Non-Residential
• Saudi Arabia Ceramic tiles Market, By Application:
o Floor
o External Wall
o Internal Wall
o Roofs
o Others
• Saudi Arabia Ceramic tiles Market, By Region:
o Northern & Central
o Southern
o Eastern
o Western

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131105/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • China Orders Meituan, Didi to Rectify Misconduct by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of misconduct by December, amping up scrutiny over an industry that employs millions.Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments summoned executives from 11 companies -- including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap -- and criticized them for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of d

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day rise scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.