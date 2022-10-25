U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Saudi Arabia to Convene Global Mining Sector at Second Future Minerals Forum in January 2023

·3 min read

Future Minerals Forum will take place from January 10–12, 2023, in Riyadh and is expected to attract more than 9,000 participants

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today announced initial details about the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will take place from January 10-12, 2023 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

FMF 2023 will gather global mining industry leaders, including governments and business executives from around the world, and provide a platform to discuss the future potential of mining in Africa, and West and Central Asia.

Speaking about the event, His Excellency, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, said, "The Future Minerals Forum is a one-of-a-kind event for global mining leaders to convene, discuss and explore the new mining hub emerging from Africa to Western and Central Asia. With vast untapped mineral resources, these lands represent significant investment opportunities for those with the vision and capabilities to support the development of the global circular carbon economy and the transformation of the energy sector."

FMF is expected to welcome more than 9,000 participants and 170 prominent international speakers, including government ministers, mining investment leaders and heads of major mining companies from more than 100 countries. On January 10, the Ministerial Roundtable will be attended by high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector.

On January 11 and 12, FMF will host numerous sessions, presentations and discussions on regional and international topics related to the sector. Among the issues on the agenda are:

  • The global outlook and future of mining, regionally and worldwide

  • The sector's critical role in the energy transition

  • The contribution of mining to the development of societies

  • Mining opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider region that stretches from Africa to Western and Central Asia.

The event also will provide opportunities for attendees to explore how they can collaborate more closely to maximize the benefits of mining for sustainable economic development, the development of integrated value chains, technology, and sustainability.

The first edition of FMF, held in January 2022, was attended by governments, international organizations, major mining companies, financial institutions, academics and researchers. Participants unanimously agreed on the importance of the region (Africa, West and Central Asia) in meeting global mineral demand thanks to its unique geology and significant reserves of high-demand mineral commodities. Moreover, attendees praised Saudi Arabia for its mining sector, agreeing that the nation has all the right ingredients to become a center of mining excellence, able to lead the development of the industry from Africa to West and Central Asia.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928831/Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo.jpg




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-to-convene-global-mining-sector-at-second-future-minerals-forum-in-january-2023-301658108.html

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum




View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c5749.html

