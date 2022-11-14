Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Report 2022-2027: Increased Consumer Focus on Personal Well-being and Grooming & the Launch of Customized and Sustainable Products

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market, By Category (Body Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Fragrances, Others (Talcum Powder, Face Powder, Hair Removal Creams, etc.)) By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia cosmetics market is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market is driven by the increased consumer focus on personal well-being and grooming and the launch of customized and sustainable products in the market. Also, the advancements in packaging technology and the use of environmentally friendly packaging material are expected to influence the market demand in the forecast period.



The online sales channel is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period. The rise in the market players adopting online platforms to sell products and advertise their products is driving the market growth. They offer doorstep delivery and easy exchange options and sell products at discounted prices online.

With the growing popularity of the e-commerce channels and the availability of high-speed internet connections, the demand for Saudi Arabia cosmetics market is expected to rise at a significant rate.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market based on category, distribution channel, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia cosmetics market.

Arabian Oud

L'Oreal KSA

Oriflame Saudi Arabia

Unilever Arabia

Procter & Gamble Saudi Arabia

Avon Beauty Arabia

Sephora Saudi Arabia

Shiseido KSA

Dior Beauty KSA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market, By Category:

Body Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Men's Grooming

Fragrances

Others

Talcum Powder

Face Powder

Hair Removal Creams

Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel:

General Stores

Supermarket/Hyper Market

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market, By Region:

Western Region

Northern & Central Region

Eastern Region

Southern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ab6dd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



