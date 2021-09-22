Saudi Arabia Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Investors - Gulf Data Hub, Salam, Etihad Etisalat, NourNet, Saudi Telecom Co
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia data center market size will witness investments of USD 1180 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% during the period 2021-2026
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is one of the prominent locations across the Middle East for data center investment. Improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong enablers for the growth of the Saudi Arabian data center industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for several digitization initiatives in Saudi Arabia.
The report considers the present scenario of the Saudi Arabia data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Ashi & Bushnag, Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting Company, Atkins, Capitoline, DC PRO, Edarat Group, ICS Nett, Linesight, and RED are some of the major Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors in Saudi Arabia's market. The colocation operator Gulf Data Hub plans to build two data centers in Jeddah and Al Khobar, adding around 32 MW of power. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) deployed two facilities across Jeddah and Al-Madina, adding over 5 MW of cumulative power.
SAUDI ARABIA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS
Saudi Arabia is one of the significant data center colocation markets in the Middle East region, with a revenue of USD 140 million generated in 2020.
Scope Technologies, DesertClouds, Waja Media Solutions, Alfuzail, and BrighteningTech, are some of the local cloud service providers in Saudi Arabia.
The growing adoption of smart devices and increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several organizations in Saudi Arabia to invest in Big data and IoT technology.
Riyadh is the primary data center in Saudi Arabia, housing around 50% of the region's total facilities.
Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a hotspot for investment in renewable energy owing to the abundance of solar energy sources in the region.
Many telecommunication providers and hyperscale data center operators invest in cables to improve network connectivity within the country.
Saudi Arabia enjoys a strategic location between Africa and APAC that can easily connect both the regions, which will benefit the operators to invest in a submarine cable network passing through the country.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:
Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from Saudi Arabia's data center operators.
With the growth in data center investments, most facilities adopt a medium- to high-voltage switchgear in Saudi Arabia.
In Saudi Arabia, data center operators are likely to use air-based cooling techniques since most parts of the region are covered with deserts and there is water scarcity.
The Saudi Arabia data center market is dominated by greenfield construction. It will witness an increase in modular data center construction in the coming years.
SMEs' adoption of cloud-based services has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to aid industry growth in Saudi Arabia.
Gulf Data Hub invested around USD 56 million to construct a colocation data facility in Jeddah in 2020.
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Lenovo
NetApp
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
Ashi & Bushnag
Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting Company
Atkins
Capitoline
DC PRO
Edarat Group
EGEC
HATCO
ICS Nett
INT'LTEC Group
Juffali Airconditioning, Mechanical, and Electrical Company (JAMED)
Linesight
RED
SANA Creative Systems
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Canovate
Caterpillar
Conteg
Cummins
Eaton
Grundfos
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
Rittal
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
Gulf Data Hub
Salam (Integrated Telecom Company)
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
NourNet
Saudi Telecom Company (stc)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Saudi Arabia
15+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center IT Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Riyadh
Jeddah
Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Saudi Arabia
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Saudi Arabia
Colocation Services Market in the Saudi Arabia
Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation
Riyadh
Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 9: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x8ufc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-data-center-investment-analysis-report-2021-2026-featuring-major-investors---gulf-data-hub-salam-etihad-etisalat-nournet-saudi-telecom-co-301383095.html
SOURCE Research and Markets