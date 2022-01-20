U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Saudi Arabia Economic and Social Market Report 2021: GDP Growth is Expected to Gain Further Momentum in 2022, with 2025 Growth to Close at 2.5%

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Economic and Social Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research is designed to provide insights into Saudi Arabia's macroeconomic environment for the next five years, covering aspects such as GDP growth and per capita GDP, fiscal and monetary policy, demographics, disease profile, and health insurance. Saudi Arabia's economy experienced a deep contraction in 2020, with the rebound seen through 2021.

GDP growth is expected to gain further momentum in 2022, with 2025 growth to close at 2.5%. With the government pursuing economic diversification under the Vision 2030 program, the GDP contribution of the non-oil sector is expected to keep increasing up to 2025 and beyond.

The study analyses the key growth drivers and restraints for Saudi Arabia and provides an overview of policies and factors that will transform the country's economy. It also identifies the priority sectors the government has targeted for investments and examines the effects of its commitment to net-zero emissions, which will help drive industries such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The research also examines population disease profiles for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Data and insights on the number of hospitals and beds, health insurance, and out-of-pocket expenditure are also provided.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is Saudi Arabia's 2025 GDP growth outlook?

  • How will Saudi Arabia's future GDP per capita compare to that of its Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts?

  • How is the government's fiscal and monetary policy expected to evolve?

  • What are the key macroeconomic drivers and restraints influencing Saudi Arabia's growth trajectory?

  • With the government's push for economic diversification, what are the associated growth opportunities?

  • What opportunities will Saudi Arabia's net-zero commitment generate?

  • How will Saudi Arabia's population structure change over the next decade?

  • What is the expected population density in major cities?

  • What is the disease profile for communicable and non-communicable diseases?

  • How is out-of-pocket spending expected to evolve in Saudi Arabia?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Economic and Social Environment in Saudi Arabia

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Saudi Arabia Macroeconomic Environment

  • Saudi Arabia Economic and Social Environment - An Overview

  • Economic and Social Metrics

  • Macroeconomic Growth Drivers in Saudi Arabia

  • Macroeconomic Growth Restraints

3. Saudi Arabia Economic Outlook

  • GDP Growth

  • GCC GDP per Capita

  • COVID-19 Impact on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

  • Fiscal Analysis

  • Trade Analysis

  • Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events

  • Positioning on Global Performance Indices

4. Saudi Arabia Social Outlook

  • Population Structure

  • Population Size and Density

  • Disease Profile - Communicable Diseases

  • Disease Profile - Non-communicable Diseases

  • Health Insurance and Out-of-pocket Expenditure

  • Hospitals and Beds in Saudi Arabia

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Economic Diversification to Create Non-oil Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - 2060 Net-zero Emissions Target to Drive Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf8v64

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf8v64


