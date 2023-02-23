U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Markets Report 2023: Focus on Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, and Agriculture - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market By Type (AC, DC), By Voltage, By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, and Agriculture), By Rotor Type (Inner, Outer), By Output Power, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Saudi Arabia electric motors market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of advancing the end-user sector.

Growing demands for heavy machinery and consumer electronics further drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia electric motors market in the upcoming five years. Expanding automotive industry and its growing manufacturing of automobiles driven by the surging demand from consumers for their vehicles further supports the growth of the Saudi Arabia electric motors market in the next five years since electric motors are widely utilized in automotive manufacturing.

An electric motor is an electronic machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and facilitates the working of the machinery or equipment. Most electric motors are functional through an interaction between a magnetic field and an electric field generated by the electrical energy.

Electric current being passed through the electric motor is either AC or DC that alternating current or direct current. Types of electric motors are based on the type of electric current passed through them to produce mechanical energy.

Growing Automotive Industry Promises Market Growth

The electric motor's demands are highly dependent on automotive production in the country. With growing demands for vehicles in the country, the automotive industry is rapidly expanding. The only passenger cars market value in the country was USD11.33 billion in the year 2020.

Through Saudi Vision 2030, the country is anticipating selling over 300,000 by the end of the year 2030, counting since 2020. Thus, increasing sales of automobiles in the country would aid the growing demand for electric motors in the upcoming years, therefore actively driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia electric motors market in the upcoming five years.

Technological Advancements To Drive Market Growth

Consistent advancement in electrical appliances, and the growing need to lower energy consumption and increase power generation capacities further drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia electric motors market in the upcoming five years.

Emerging technologies such as axial flux, in-wheel, etc., would facilitate market growth. These technologies are rapidly gaining popularity in the recent equipment, and applications thus substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia electric motors market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia electric motors market.

  • ABB Limited

  • ARC Systems Inc.

  • Denso Corporation

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

  • Maxon

  • Nidec Corporation

  • Regal Rexnord Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Siemens AG

Report Scope:

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market, By Type:

  • AC

  • DC

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market, By Voltage:

  • up to 1 kV

  • 1kV-6.6 kV

  • above 6.6kV

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market, By End User:

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Residential

  • Transportation

  • Agriculture

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market, By Rotor Type:

  • Inner

  • Outer

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market, By Output Power:

  • Integral Horsepower

  • Fractional Horsepower

Saudi Arabia Electric Motors Market, By Region:

  • Northern & Central Region

  • Eastern Region

  • Southern Region

  • Western Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzc6d6-arabia?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-electric-motors-markets-report-2023-focus-on-industrial-commercial-residential-transportation-and-agriculture---competition-forecasts--opportunities-to-2027-301754280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

