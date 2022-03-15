U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,039.25
    -6.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.20
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.90
    -6.11 (-5.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    -28.70 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.39 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.86
    +2.11 (+6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0040 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9660
    -0.2160 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,623.26
    -440.24 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.45
    +2.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.05
    -91.42 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market Report 2022: Historical Years 2017-2020, Base Year of 2021, Estimates for 2022, & Forecasts 2023-2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market
Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)), By Tire Construction Type (Radial, Bias), By Price Segment (Budget, Ultra Budget, Premium), By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market was valued at USD2,147.25 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% to reach USD3,639.62 million by 2027.

Favorable government policies, growing expenditure capacity of consumers, and increased average life of four wheeler vehicles are the primary factors driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market in the forecast period.

The surge in the country's employment rate enables more consumers to spend significant amounts on the maintenance of vehicles to live a quality life. Rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with road infrastructure development are bolstering the sales of four wheeler vehicles. The introduction of advanced features in four wheeler automobiles and the launch of vehicles having high fuel mileage, seating capacity, and more excellent performance are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market.

Changing extreme weather conditions in the country affects the tire condition adversely. Growing temperature boosts the tire pressure, resulting in frequent wear and tear of tires, thereby requiring the replacement of four wheeler vehicle tires.

Saudis prefer to invest in buying used cars due to the imposition of high import duties and taxes on the purchase of vehicles due to the absence of automobile manufacturing plants in the country. Also, the online sales channels selling used cars at affordable rates contribute to market growth. Used vehicle tires require to be frequently replaced than the new vehicle tires. The high sales of used four wheeler vehicles are expected to accelerate the growth of the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market in the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market is segmented on vehicle type, tire construction type, price segment, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The passenger car vehicle is leading the market by holding a total share of about 85.27% in the year 2021. The increase in sales of imported vehicles in recent times and growing vehicle ownership among consumers are the major factors influencing the demand for passenger cars in the next five years.

Major market players leading the growth of the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market include

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

  • The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

  • Toyo Tire Corporation

  • Continental AG

  • Michelin AIM FZE

  • Pirelli Pneus SA

  • Sailun Group Co., Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.


Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Tire Construction Type:

  • Radial

  • Bias

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Price Segment:

  • Budget

  • Premium

  • Ultra-Budget

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Region:

  • Central Region

  • Western Region

  • Eastern Region

  • Southern Region

  • Northern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkkhgc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Oil prices tumble to $96 a barrel, with hedge funds slashing massive bullish bets

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

    The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia. The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector".

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

    Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany. Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025. Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • Drillers Awaken in Canada as War Leaves World Begging for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s slumbering oil industry is beginning to stir.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetFor years, the country’s drillers, like those in the shale fields of West Texa

  • Petrol to hit £2.50 per litre and diesel £3, experts warn MPs

    Petrol prices could hit as high as £2.50 a litre in the UK and diesel could soar to £3 per litre as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine keeps pushing oil prices, MPs have been told.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • New budget Caribbean airline places order for up to 35 Boeing 737 Max jets

    The order from Arajet includes 20 Boeing 737 Max 8-200 jets, with options to buy 15 more. Lease agreements for five more jets could bring the carrier's fleet up to 40 Maxes in the coming years.

  • Russia temporarily bans grain exports to ex-Soviet countries

    Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug. 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.