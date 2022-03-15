Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market Report 2022: Historical Years 2017-2020, Base Year of 2021, Estimates for 2022, & Forecasts 2023-2027

Company Logo

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)), By Tire Construction Type (Radial, Bias), By Price Segment (Budget, Ultra Budget, Premium), By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market was valued at USD2,147.25 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% to reach USD3,639.62 million by 2027.

Favorable government policies, growing expenditure capacity of consumers, and increased average life of four wheeler vehicles are the primary factors driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market in the forecast period.



The surge in the country's employment rate enables more consumers to spend significant amounts on the maintenance of vehicles to live a quality life. Rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with road infrastructure development are bolstering the sales of four wheeler vehicles. The introduction of advanced features in four wheeler automobiles and the launch of vehicles having high fuel mileage, seating capacity, and more excellent performance are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market.



Changing extreme weather conditions in the country affects the tire condition adversely. Growing temperature boosts the tire pressure, resulting in frequent wear and tear of tires, thereby requiring the replacement of four wheeler vehicle tires.



Saudis prefer to invest in buying used cars due to the imposition of high import duties and taxes on the purchase of vehicles due to the absence of automobile manufacturing plants in the country. Also, the online sales channels selling used cars at affordable rates contribute to market growth. Used vehicle tires require to be frequently replaced than the new vehicle tires. The high sales of used four wheeler vehicles are expected to accelerate the growth of the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market in the forecast period.



The Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market is segmented on vehicle type, tire construction type, price segment, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The passenger car vehicle is leading the market by holding a total share of about 85.27% in the year 2021. The increase in sales of imported vehicles in recent times and growing vehicle ownership among consumers are the major factors influencing the demand for passenger cars in the next five years.



Major market players leading the growth of the Saudi Arabian Four Wheeler Tire Market include

Bridgestone Corporation

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Toyo Tire Corporation

Continental AG

Michelin AIM FZE

Pirelli Pneus SA

Sailun Group Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Story continues



Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Tire Construction Type:

Radial

Bias

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Price Segment:

Budget

Premium

Ultra-Budget

Saudi Arabia Four Wheeler Tire Market, By Region:

Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

Southern Region

Northern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkkhgc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



