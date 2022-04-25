U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.50
    -35.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,455.00
    -273.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,256.75
    -96.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.20
    -24.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.74
    -4.33 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    -17.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    +7.30 (+32.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2725
    -0.0109 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1400
    -0.2850 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,561.61
    -1,148.83 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.15
    -52.42 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.96
    -161.72 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Saudi Arabia Fragrance Market to Hit $3,500.9 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Arabian fragrance market is expected to reach $3,500.9 million by 2030 from $2,049.7 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research firm P&S Intelligence. The market is being pushed by the expanding significance of grooming and personal cleanliness in the country, as well as the growing number of gym-goers. Saudi Arabia is among the most-significant markets for cosmetics and fragrances in the Middle East because of its sizable economy.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

With the rise of the e-commerce industry, the Saudi Arabian fragrance market growth is likely to accelerate over the next decade. The internet is playing a significant role in raising the consumer awareness of scent items. Numerous platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat, register the highest usership in the region from Saudi Arabia.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/saudi-arabia-fragrance-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Saudi Arabia Fragrance Market Report

  • Shower gels, shampoos, body lotions, and shaving creams are all examples of cosmetics and personal care items that contain fragrant chemicals. Thus, the rising consumer fascination with health and wellness has created a new potential for scent development. While purchasing personal care items, people consider an attractive smell to be a significant element.

  • A successful scent is also one that favorably reflects the company and ideally caters to the target users from a marketing standpoint. As a result, the majority of the personal care firms are reinventing their products by employing pleasant and organic aromatic components, which boosts the Saudi Arabian fragrance market advance.

  • Perfumes are worn by both men and women, and they express the wearer's style, uniqueness, and personality. Due to the changes in taste, people in Saudi Arabia are shifting to Western brands, which are setting up shop in the kingdom, thus contributing to the expansion of the fragrance industry.

  • Women consider perfumes an important part of their identity. With the rise of the female workforce, scents are becoming more fashionable. Ladies love fragrance, and they are one of the most-important and appealing personal grooming accessories for them.

  • Men are also becoming more interested in scented items. Fragrances increase self-esteem and have a positive impact on the overall perception. Some men apply perfume to enhance their sense of personal hygiene, while others do it merely to emit a pleasing odor. As a result of the shifting view to scents being an important aspect of personal care among adult males, there has been a rise in the demand for them.

  • In the Saudi Arabian fragrance market, luxury goods accounted for roughly 80% of the total sales in 2021. Because of the high levels of income and the country's thriving oil & gas and BFSI industries, Saudi Arabia is one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Ajmal Perfumes teamed with SAP SE, a multinational technology business, to promote digital transformation in September 2021. The firm would operate on the RISE, on the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite, with the platform of SAP, and with the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite, increase staff experience, in collaboration with channel partner Accely.

Browse detailed report on Saudi Arabia Fragrance Market Size and Growth Forecast Report, 2030

Other key players are Al Majed 4Oud Company, Bath & Body Works Direct Inc., Candle-Lite Company LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Rasasi Perfumes Industry LLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, Christian Dior SE, Unilever Group, Victoria's Secret & Co., Arabian Oud, and Abdul Samad Al Qurashi.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Category

  • Luxury

  • Mass

By Product Type

  • Perfumes

  • Body Oils

  • After Shaves

  • Candles

  • Fragrance Sets

  • Body Wash

  • Body Creams/Lotions

By Gender

  • Men

  • Women

  • Unisex

Browse More Related Reports

U.A.E. Fragrance Market Growth Forecast Report, 2030

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Growth Forecast Report, 2030

U.S. Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Growth Forecast Report, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-fragrance-market-to-hit-3-500-9-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301531734.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • ‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse

    Experts say China's lockdowns will lead to a supply chain crunch on the west coast of the U.S. in the coming weeks, adding to four-decade high inflation.

  • Indonesia to Allow Key Palm Oil Exports, Sparking Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil slumped on prospects that top producer Indonesia’s surprise ban of cooking oil exports will not be strict as feared. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentIndonesia will only halt exports of

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Foxconn suspends production at two factories in eastern city of Kunshan, putting Apple's China supply chain on edge

    Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer and Apple's prime supplier, has halted production at two of its factories in the eastern city of Kunshan, putting further strain on the US technology giant's supply chain in mainland China. Operations have been suspended since Wednesday last week after new Covid-19 cases were reported at the two plants, where employees are confined to dormitories inside those campuses, according to two workers at the affected factori

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Oil Sinks Below $98 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in top consumer China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentWest Texas Intermediate futures

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • U.S. refiners set for strong start to 2022 as fuel prices surge worldwide

    U.S. oil refiners expect strong first-quarter earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel strengthened due to a steep dropoff in refining capacity and crude oil supplies tightened because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Refining capacity worldwide has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, with several less profitable oil refineries closing in the last two years. Seven U.S. independent refining companies are projected to post earnings-per-share of 61 cents, compared with a loss of $1.32 in first quarter of 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Why finding a job can be even harder when you’re overqualified

    Many experienced job seekers are having a tough time getting hired. Here's why.

  • Global Auditing Firms Struggle to Leave Russia

    The protracted pullout has put Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the awkward position of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but still working for Russian companies, many of them state-owned.

  • China Allows Banks to Ease Financing for Distressed Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank stepped up its support for several distressed developers by allowing banks and bad-debt managers to loosen restrictions on some loans to ease a cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hit

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • Tesla's battery supplier CATL takes another U$8.9 billion market hit on accounts delay, surging costs amid China lockdowns

    Contemporary Amperex Technology lost another 58.1 billion yuan (US$8.9 billion) in market value after the Tesla battery supplier asked to delay publishing its financial report. Analysts also slashed their earnings forecasts amid pandemic fallout. The world's biggest producer of lithium-ion batteries for electric cars said the delay was needed to ensure the quality of the preparation and accuracy of information disclosure for its first-quarter results, according to a Sunday exchange filing. It di