ReportLinker

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, By Type (Hair Spray, Conditioner, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Others), By Distribution Channel (Traditional Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Online, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247396/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia hair care market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for hair care products among male consumers amidst the evolving beauty standards and a growing number of hair-related problems.



Spending prolonged hours in air conditioning, humidity, pollution, depleting atmosphere conditions, and other environmental factors tend to affect the quality of hair and lead to many issues. Hence, many brands have forayed into the Saudi Arabia market with hair care products aimed to address hair fall, damaged hair, dandruff, receding hairline, etc., which is supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia hair care market. Introduction of cruelty-free, chemical-free, and plant-based hair maintenance products such as shampoos, hair conditioners, and hair oils to safeguard hair from damage, prevent breakage, and improve scalp health are further expected to accelerate the Saudi Arabia hair care market growth through 2027. Furthermore, rising personal disposable incomes and improving living standards are accelerating the adoption of a modern approach to grooming practices, which are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the Saudi Arabia hair care market during the forecast period.



The Saudi Arabia hair care market is segmented by type, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on distribution channels, the market is further divided into traditional stores, specialty stores, supermarket/ hypermarkets, online, and others.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets are dominating Saudi Arabia haircare market due to the wide availability of products, which allows consumers to feed their preferences.However, the online distribution channel is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the convenience offered by online beauty and personal care retail stores.



Besides, the growth of digital payment options and the increasing number of e-commerce channels providing a range of products, from affordable to high-end options, are fueling the growth of Saudi Arabia hair care product market.

Arabian Oud, L’Oréal KSA, Oriflame Saudi Arabia, Unilever Arabia, Procter & Gamble Saudi Arabia, Avon Beauty Arabia, Sephora Saudi Arabia, Shiseido KSA, Dior Beauty KSA, and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. are the major players in Saudi Arabia hair care market. Expanding product portfolio, taking sustainability and environment into consideration, and increasing investments in promotional activities like celebrity endorsements are some of the strategies adopted by key industry players to achieve a significant share in Saudi Arabia hair care market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia hair care market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia hair care market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia hair care market based on type, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia hair care market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia hair care market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia hair care market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia hair care market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia hair care market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia hair care market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hair care products manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to hair care

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia hair care market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Hair care Market, By Type:

o Hair Spray

o Conditioner

o Shampoo

o Hair Oil

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Hair care Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Traditional Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Hair care Market, By Region:

o Western

o Eastern

o Northern & Central

o Southern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia hair care market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247396/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



