Saudi Arabia Halal Cosmetics Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2027: Rise in Collaboration Activities by Leading Market Players & Increase in Demand for Organic Color Cosmetics

Halal cosmetics represent makeup and body care products that are free from ingredients forbidden by Islamic law. Therefore, blood from any animal, pork products, as well as alcoholic components is not included when producing any of these beauty products. Halal cosmetics are manufactured by utilizing ingredients, which are permissible as per the Islamic Sharia law.

These products are free from any parts or materials originating from a human body. Halal cosmetic products do not contain ingredients procured from animals, which are prohibited by Islamic law, or from the ones slaughtered in a non-halal way. These products are also free from genetically modified organisms (GMO) as they are considered unclean.

Each of these products must be certified by manufacturers to guarantee that it does not contain any components which are not in compliance with Islamic law. Saudi Arabia has seen greater access to the products, increasing consumer awareness and the willingness of consumers to pay more for a premium quality halal cosmetic products.

Along with this, the rising availability of halal cosmetics influences the Muslim and non-Muslim populations in Saudi Arabia to increase their interest in halal skin products owing to them being free of many toxins and eco-friendly. Not only do they abide by Islamic laws, but many of these products are also organic and contain natural ingredients which are projected to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increase in Demand for Organic Color Cosmetics Drives the Market Growth



The escalating demand among consumers for natural and organic color products is on account of the growing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of certain compounds including carbon black and carcinogens compounds that are commonly present in cosmetics products. The purchases are due to the efficacy, longer-lasting protection, and strong clinical properties.

The inflating need for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market, which resulted in the introduction of products with nature-inspired ingredients by prominent companies, including halal-certified, plant-inspired, and premium botanical ingredients along with multi-functional properties.



Rise in Collaboration Activities by Leading Market Players Propels the Market Growth



The halal cosmetics market is in its nascent stage, with key players adopting aggressive strategies to develop and launch halal-certified products in their product portfolio.

The halal logo is considered an indication of safety and ensures product quality, which further augments the growth of the market. The prominent players in the cosmetic sector are collaborating with market players in the area of vegan and organic product manufacturing to expand their customer base and secure maximum certifications.

Some of the governing bodies offering Halal Certification in Southeast Asian Countries include Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI), and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS).

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia halal cosmetics market.

Amara Cosmectics, Inc.

Clara International

IBA Halal Care

INIKA

Intercosmetic Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd.

Martha Tilaar Group

MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd.

Muslimah Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

Nizona Corporation

Report Scope:

Saudi Arabia Halal Cosmetics Market, By Type:

Skin Care

Bath & Shower Products

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

Hair Care

Fragrances & Deodorants

Others

Saudi Arabia Halal Cosmetics Market, By Demography:

Men

Women

Unisex

Saudi Arabia Halal Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Store

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Halal Cosmetics Market, By Region:

Western

Central

Southern

Eastern

Northern

