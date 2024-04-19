Saudi Arabia Needs Oil Price Near $100, IMF Says

Grant Smith and Abeer Abu Omar
3 min read
1

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will need a higher oil price than previously thought this year as the OPEC+ leader spearheads the group’s production cuts, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Riyadh will require an average oil price of $96.20 a barrel to balance its budget, assuming it holds crude output steady near 9.3 million barrels a day this year, the Washington-based Fund said in its regional economic outlook on Thursday.

That’s up 21% from a previous forecast in October, when the IMF predicted that the kingdom would pump 10 million barrels a day in 2024. It’s also higher than the current price for international benchmark Brent futures, which are trading near $89 a barrel.

The Saudis have led the OPEC+ alliance in curbing output to stave off a global crude surplus and shore up prices, deepening cutbacks by 1 million barrels a day since last July. The measures have helped buoy the market, but as Riyadh sacrifices sales volumes it need a higher price to compensate.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Saudi state may need an oil price closer to $108 per barrel this year to fund its spending once domestic investments by the sovereign wealth fund are taken into account.”

— Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will gather on June 1 to consider whether to continue to supply curbs into the second half of the year. With conflict in the Middle East bolstering the market, some analysts expect that OPEC+ may start to unwind the curbs.

The kingdom needs considerable revenue to fund the ambitious transformation plans of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which involve spending hundreds of billions of dollars on everything from futuristic cities like Neom to top-flight sports players.

The government has resorted to debt as a way of bridging some gaps, selling $12 billion of bonds in January, equivalent to more than half the fiscal deficit projected for this year.

Neom is also planning a debut riyal bond sale later this year as it looks for more sources of funding, Bloomberg reported this week.

The kingdom’s quest for foreign direct investment has so far under-delivered. The government wants to hit $100 billion of FDI annually by 2030, a haul roughly three times bigger than it has ever achieved and about 50% more than what India gets today.

Read: Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s $100 Billion Quest for FDI Falters

Kazakhstan and Iran, fellow OPEC+ members, also saw their price needs climb, according to the IMF’s calculations. But the break-evens for several others in the group — which haven’t made such deep output sacrifices as the Saudis — remained broadly stable or even decreased.

Assuming the kingdom relaxes the supply cuts and revives production to 10.3 million barrels a day next year, its break-even price requirement should subside to $84.70 a barrel, according to the IMF.

(Updates with Bloomberg Economics quote, context on debt issuance.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam continues support for bank engulfed in massive fraud, central bank says

    Vietnam's central bank said on Friday it had continued providing support to Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which it put under special supervision in October 2022 after a run on its deposits. Reuters reported on Wednesday the central bank had pumped nearly $24 billion in SCB to prevent its collapse, and that special loans to the bank had continued at least until early April. The central bank placed SCB under its supervision to stem a run on the bank sparked by the October 2022 arrest of real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who was last week sentenced to death over her role in a $12.5 billion financial fraud case, Vietnam's biggest of its kind.

  • Bitcoin Retraces Most of Losses Sparked by Geopolitical Tension

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pared losses as a bout of acute geopolitical tension began to ease after earlier sparking steep drops in cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024The digital asset at one point on Friday sank more than 6% to $59,643 but later steadied,

  • Long-haul carrier Emirates again halts local flight check-in as UAE recovers from record rains

    Long-haul carrier Emirates said Friday it would again halt local check-in for passengers traveling on its flights as the wider United Arab Emirates tries to recover from record-setting rains this week. “This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub,” the airline said on the social platform X. Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, hoped to be back on a normal schedule within 24 hours, its CEO told The Associated Press late Thursday.

  • Kashkari Says Fed Could ‘Potentially’ Hold Rates Steady All Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve needs to achieve more confidence that inflation is declining before cutting interest rates and could possibly delay such a move until after 2024, said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024Asked whe

  • Meta releases early versions of its Llama 3 AI model

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Meta Platforms on Thursday released early versions of its latest large language model, Llama 3, and an image generator that updates pictures in real time while users type prompts, as it races to catch up to generative AI market leader OpenAI. The models will be integrated into its virtual assistant Meta AI, which the company is pitching as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers, citing performance comparisons on subjects like reasoning, coding and creative writing against offerings from rivals including Alphabet's Google and French startup Mistral AI. The updated Meta AI assistant will be given more prominent billing within Meta's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps as well as a new standalone website that positions it to compete more directly with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's breakout hit, ChatGPT.

  • Nvidia Won AI’s First Round. Now the Competition Is Heating Up.

    Nvidia’s AI dominance won’t last forever. Big Tech and the rest of Silicon Valley are racing to catch up.

  • Fed’s Bostic Reiterates Rate Cut Is Not Likely Until End of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he’s comfortable keeping interest rates steady, reiterating he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to lower borrowing costs until toward the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024

  • Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store after Beijing order

    (Reuters) -Apple said on Friday it had removed Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China after being ordered to do so by the Chinese government, which cited national security concerns. Many other popular apps developed by Western companies including YouTube and X were also available for download. It was not immediately clear how WhatsApp or Threads might have caused security concerns for Chinese authorities.

  • Analyst reviews Palantir stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Palantir shares.

  • Exclusive-Elliott weighs Citgo bid as creditor group eyes Conoco for own offer

    Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is weighing a bid for shares in the parent of oil refiner Citgo Petroleum under a U.S. court-ordered auction, while a group of creditors represented by Centerview Partners aims to lure ConocoPhillips to join another offer, five people close to the matter said. Investment banker Centerview has been retained to craft a potential bid on behalf of investors and creditors pursuing Venezuela's foreign assets in federal court in Delaware to recoup claims for expropriations and debt defaults, three of the people said. The Centerview group wants oil producer ConocoPhillips, which holds the largest claims in the court case, to join its effort ahead of the final bidding round, which closes in June.