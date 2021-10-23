U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,996.86
    +128.27 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Saudi Arabia won't reach net zero emissions until 2060

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Saudi Arabia is making a commitment to reduce its impact on the environment, although the timeframe won't please critics. Reuters reports Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman now expect Saudi Arabia to achieve net zero emissions by 2060. That's behind the 2050 target for the EU, United Arab Emirates, US and other countries.

The kingdom hoped to reach net zero through a circular carbon economy program while trying to bolster the "security and stability" of the world's oil markets. While the princes said Saudi Arabia would more than double CO2 emissions reductions by 2030, they maintained that the country needed time to "properly" conduct a transition.

The Crown Prince said there was a chance Saudi Arabia would hit its target before 2060, and state oil producer Saudi Aramco hopes to reach net zero by 2050. However, the country has been moving relatively slowly. It only opened its first renewable energy plant in April, and its first wind farm in August. It's still planning its first hydrogen fuel plant.

The conservative schedule isn't surprising. Although Saudi Arabia has been diversifying its economy, oil and gas represent about 50 percent of the country's gross domestic product and 70 percent of its exports. Aggressive emissions reductions could affect the kingdom's core business.

That dependence might also create problems, however. The UK and some US states are among those banning sales of new combustion engine passenger vehicles within the next 10 to 15 years, and others might not be far behind. Oil exporters like Saudi Arabia may have to adjust their emissions targets if electric vehicle sales grow quicker than expected.

Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile postpones Sprint 3G shutdown to March 31st, 2022

    T-Mobile has delayed the shutdown of Sprint's 3G network to March 31st, 2022 as 'partners' hold the transition back.

  • Saudi Arabia to Start Electric-Vehicle Push in Capital Riyadh

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said that at least 30% of cars in its capital would be electric by 2030, as the world’s biggest oil exporters seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking

  • NASA plans to launch Artemis I Moon mission in February 2022

    NASA expects to launch its Artemis I mission in February 2022 aboard an SLS rocket, provided testing goes according to plan.

  • Facebook sues programmer who allegedly scraped data for 178 million users

    Facebook has sued a man in Ukraine for allegedly swiping info for 178 million users.

  • Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

    Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.

  • California’s ‘atmospheric rivers’ bring limited rain relief — a look at the Western drought by the numbers

    Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.

  • COP Aims to End Coal, But the World Is Still Addicted

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billi

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • Eerie shipwreck that became forbidden draw for Outer Banks tourists is being removed

    Thousands of photos have been taken of the wreck.

  • ‘Freaking cool.’ See a picture of a Florida cloud that looks just like an alligator

    You’ve heard of alligators in a fire station, post office, even the mall.

  • Copper, Aluminum Erase Gains as Energy Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper, aluminum and nickel erased early gains to resume their slide as the global energy crisis and growing concerns about global growth continue to roil the industry.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Tal

  • Mount Etna erupts spectacularly spewing lava

    The Mount Etna volcano has been treating locals to fantastic displays ever since it burst into life on February 16, erupting more than 50 times this year.Europe's tallest and most active volcano often erupts but rarely causes damage, while the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk.The 3,330-metre-high volcano can cause spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.The last major eruption occurred in 1992.

  • Badger and Coyote Seen Strolling Together in California Forest

    A wildlife photographer said he captured an “unusual friendship” on September 1 when he recorded video of a badger and coyote strolling together in a forest in South Lake Tahoe, California.Toogee Sielsch captured the footage of the unusual pair walking through the wooded area, saying, “I feel like a little boy that found hidden treasure.”Sielsch added that such wildlife behavior is known of, but “RARELY captured.”A video of a coyote and badger traveling together that went viral in 2020 was captured in Gilroy, California, about 160 miles from South Lake Tahoe. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful

  • Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephant in South Africa

    The elephant spared the man's cell phone, which rangers have turned over to police to help track down his fellow poachers, a park spokesman said.

  • EVs Are the Future, but Are They Really All That Eco-Friendly?

    It’s not easy being green, but the EV industry is addressing sustainability issues to further clean up processes.

  • Californians hoping for a lot more rain as dire drought continues

    AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from California on Oct. 22, where even with significant rain expected in the coming days, it will barely make a dent in the region's water deficit.

  • Some lady beetles bite. Here's how to tell which ones.

    Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.

  • Saudi Arabia pledges 2060 target of net-zero emissions

    One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.

  • ‘I was terrified’: the vet sterilizing Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos

    The progeny of animals brought illegally to Colombia and kept in the drug lord’s private zoo must now be put on birth control Pablo Escobar’s zoo had four illegally imported hippos. The feral herd now numbers about 80. Photograph: Joaquín Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images When Gina Paola Serna studied to become a biologist and veterinarian in Colombia, she never expected to one day be tasked with neutering an invasive herd of hippos that once belonged to Pablo Escobar. When they were smuggled into the

  • Negotiators Edge Closer to Global Carbon Market Deal at COP26

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutNations are edging toward a deal that could create a global carbon market when they meet in Scotland for COP26 climate talks in about a week, after Brazil sig