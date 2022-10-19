Saudi Arabia Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Report to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Type (PET Imaging Systems, Gamma Camera Imaging Systems), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of cancer patients are the primary factors driving the demand for Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market.

Also, the ongoing technological advancements, growing healthcare expenditure, and supportive government policies are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios to expand the the scope of diagnosis. Hence, they are investing in research & development activites as well as strategic collaborations, which is adding to the market growth.



Organ and tissue functions are studied using nuclear imaging technology, which creates images of the organs and tissues at the nuclear level. A radioactive chemical is injected into the patient to help identify the affected organ, tissue, or clump of improperly positioned cells. Nuclear imaging equipment is used to produce an image of an organ or tissue using a radioactive material so that a thorough examination, diagnosis, and treatment can be carried out. The apparatus also aids in the design, operation, and analysis of pharmaceuticals used in nuclear medicine.



The Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into PET imaging systems and gamma camera imaging systems. PET imaging systems are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They have the ability to provide high-resolution images and identify comprehensive information on cancer-causing tumors. Also, the easier accessibility to devices contributes to market growth.



Some of the major market players operating in the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market are GE Healthcare Saudi Arabia, Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia Ltd., Siemens Healthineers Saudi Arabia, and Canon Medical Systems Saudi Arabia.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market based on type, application, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia nuclear imaging equipment market.

