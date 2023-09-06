U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia for Fourth Month in a Row

Sherry Su, Alex Longley and Sheela Tobben
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia gave customers in Asia and the US small price hikes for its crude a day after the kingdom and Russia prolonged their efforts to tighten the oil market.

State-owned Saudi Aramco raised its flagship Arab Light price to Asia in October by 10 cents to $3.60 a barrel more than the benchmark, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. While that’s still the highest since December, the hike while lower than an expected 30-cent increase in a Bloomberg survey.

For US-bound supplies, OPEC’s de facto leader raised prices for all grades by 20 cents a barrel to a record high.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia said this week that it will prolong supply cuts into December. It will hold output at about 9 million barrels a day, the lowest level in several years, while Russia is extending its own export curbs.

That has sparked confidence that the the oil market is set to see a strong end to 2023. Following months of tightening supply, Brent crude futures topped $90 a barrel in recent days and some traders are wagering on $100.

There was some relief for buyers in Europe, which have been subjected to a string of sharp price hikes in recent months. Aramco cut the cost of supply into the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe by 10 cents a barrel, the list showed, though they remain high historically.

Customers of the kingdom’s crude in Europe have had to scramble for alternatives with many now switching to sweet, or low-sulfur, oil.

The prices of more sulfurous crude, which makes up a majority of the Saudi supply reductions, have soared so far this year, and have at times left benchmark Brent crude futures trading at unusual discounts to lower-quality barrels from the Middle East.

(Updates with US price record in third paragraph.)

