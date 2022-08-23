U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028: Focus on Central, String, & Micro Solar Inverters Across Commercial, Power Utilities and Residential

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Outlook: Market Forecast By System Types, By Types, By Power Ratings, By Applications, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2028

Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter market report comprehensively covers the Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter market by system types, types, power ratings, applications, and regions.

Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the solar inverter market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Synopsis

Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter market witnessed decent growth before 2020 on account of various solar projects announced by the government. However, the market declined in 2020 due to the global pandemic which resulted in supply chain disruptions, thereby affecting the sales of solar inverter negatively.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in slowdown of the overall economy leading to the temporary halt in many ongoing solar projects across the region and there was no solar project announced by the government in 2020, thereby impacting the solar inverter market in Saudi Arabia.

However, the introduction of renewable energy in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enables it to be on track to diversify its economy by decreasing its dependence on oil and the market has regained momentum in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Based on system types, the On-Grid system type has garnered the major market revenue share in Saudi Arabia's solar inverter market owing to the rise in demand of these inverters as they are connected to the power grid due to which there is no requirement for batteries and the consumers could export the excess solar units to the power grid and the owner gets compensated for supplying the excess power.

Market by Application Analysis

By applications, the power utility application segment is expected to demonstrate significant growth over the coming years owing to the government initiative and resolution to increase the share of solar energy in the power utility segment. There are many upcoming solar projects which has been announced by the government such as Al Faisaliyah Solar PV, Sudair IC Solar PV which would drive the growth for solar inverters in the upcoming years in Power Utility segment.

Market by System Type Analysis

By system type, on-grid systems accounted for a major share in the overall solar inverter market revenues in Saudi Arabia during 2021 and are expected to lead the market over the coming years as well owing to the rise in demand for these inverters as they do not need batteries, easy maintenance and are connected to the utility power grid which helps the consumers to export the excess solar units to the power grid.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2018 to 2021.

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Forecast Data until 2028.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

  • Key Highlights of the Report

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Overview

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Outlook

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Forecast

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Growth

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By System Types for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Types for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Power Ratings for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2018-2028F

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market - Porter's Five Forces

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Saudi Arabia Solar Inverter Market Shares, By Company

  • Market Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

  • Fronius International Gmbh

  • Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

  • SMA Solar Technology AG

  • Schneider Electric

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

  • Solar Arabia Co. Ltd.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By System Types

  • Off-Grid System Type

  • On-Grid System Type

By Types

  • Central Solar Inverter

  • String Solar Inverter

  • Micro Solar Inverter

By Power Ratings

  • Below 10 kW

  • 1 kW-100 kW

  • 1 kW-1 MW

  • Above 1 MW

By Applications

  • Commercial Application

  • Power Utility Application

  • Residential Application

By Regions

  • Central Region

  • Southern Region

  • Eastern Region

  • Western Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu1gf9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-solar-inverter-market-analysis--forecasts-2018-2021--2022-2028-focus-on-central-string--micro-solar-inverters-across-commercial-power-utilities-and-residential-301610596.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

