Saudi Arabia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·2 min read
Saudi focus on Vision 2030 program reaping rewards

Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Saudi-Arabia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Central to the scheme is fibre broadband and mobile data based on 5G. By mid-2021 fibre services were available to more than 3.5 million premises across the country. The success of the sector has been reflected in the decline in the number of DSL connections.The reach of 5G networks has also been significant, with about half of the population able to access services. The three MNOs Zain KSA, Mobily, and STC cover most of the major cities with 5G. By June 2021, STC had built more than 4,000 5G towers covering 47 cities. In the next stage of its 5G rollout, the company intended to deploy an additional 2,500 towers to reach 71 new cities and towns.


Key developments:

  • Zain KSA extends 5G coverage to 51 cities;

  • Saudi Arabia climbs in the Digital Infrastructure Index 2020 league table;

  • Mobily cancels scheme to merge its mobile towers with those of Zain KSA;

  • Regulator awards two more MVNO licenses;

  • Open network access rules come into force, helping develop the fibre broadband sector;

  • Two additional cable systems to be added to the Blue-Raman cable system;

  • MCIT expecting to raise $18 billion for data centre expansion project by 2030;

  • Saudi Arabia continues implementing strategies as part of its the Vision 2030 program;

  • Report update includes telcos’ financial and operating data to Q2 2021, regulator’s market data updates, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:


Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Integrated Telecom Company (ITC), GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb, Mobily/Etihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula, Zain KSA, Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia, Arabsat.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Saudi-Arabia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


