Saudi Arabia to Test Bond Markets in First Sale Since Khashoggi Murder

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is selling $7.5 billion international bonds on Wednesday in the first test of how much damage the brutal killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has inflicted on investor appetite.

Only three months have passed since global investors — along with some of the banks managing the deal — skipped a major economic forum in Riyadh amid broad condemnation over the murder, which some blame on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. While early indications showed the kingdom would have to pay up, the premium narrowed substantially as the day went by.

“Saudi is not sanctioned, so I guess in the end for investors it’s a question of price, set against perceived risks,” said Tim Ash, a London-based strategist at BlueBay Asset Management LLC.

Reeling from the slump in oil prices, the kingdom has been relying on global bond investors to help finance its budget deficit, raising $52 billion in sales since a 2016 debt debut. The initial outcry over Khashoggi’s murder appeared at first as though it would stifle foreign investment into the country. The U.S. and Germany even said they’d rethink their arms sales.

But since BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan and NCB Capital Co. started marketed the bonds this morning, investors have said it is more a matter of price than politics. While the offering on Wednesday will be the kingdom’s smallest one yet, it’s still big.

One $4 billion tranche, due in 2029, is set to price around 175 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, down from initial guidance of 200 basis points. The other, a $3.5 billion sale of 31-year debt, saw pricing narrow from 250 basis points to 230 basis points.

The pricing is still about 25 basis points over Saudi Arabia’s existing curve, which could be a sign that the kingdom was eager to ensure it attracted demand.

“The Khashoggi case hasn’t prevented investors from buying bonds in the secondary market so I doubt it will be a big factor in preventing investors coming back into Saudi Arabia now that the bonds will be eligible for inclusion in the JP Morgan indices," said Anders Faergemann, a fund manager at PineBridge Investments in London which oversees $90 billion in assets.

Read More: Saudi Arabia Is Set to Win Its Big Market TestThe kingdom’s bonds took a beating after Khashoggi, a Saudi exile who wrote critically about Prince Mohammed’s regime, was killed at the nation’s consulate in Istanbul in October. The murder and oil’s slump into a bear market in the fourth quarter battered Saudi Arabia’s securities, making them among the worst performers in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said last month the nation intends to issue around 120 billion riyals ($32 billion) of local and foreign-currency debt this year to help finance its deficit. Prince Mohammed, meanwhile, has made finding the Khashoggi’s killer a priority. Last week, 11 suspects were put on trial for his alleged murder, with the government denying the prince’s involvement.

The bond sale on Wednesday comes amid renewed appetite for riskier assets on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause interest-rate increases this year. It also comes weeks before JPMorgan Chase & Co. begins including bonds from Saudi Arabia in its emerging-market bond indexes.

“Notwithstanding the political noise surrounding Saudi Arabia in recent months, we expect pricing to tighten significantly," Doug Bitcon, a fund manager with Rasmala Investment Bank in Dubai, said before final pricing was released. “Index players will see this as an opportunity to pick up sizable Saudi exposure, which trades cheap versus its credit rating.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Lyubov Pronina in Brussels at lpronina@bloomberg.net;Netty Ismail in Dubai at nismail3@bloomberg.net;Archana Narayanan in Dubai at anarayanan16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Daliah Merzaban, Srinivasan Sivabalan

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.