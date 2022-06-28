U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market Report 2022: Increased Personal Disposable Income Expected to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market, By Product/Service Offering (Ticket Reservation, Hotel Booking, Holiday/Tour Packages, Travel Insurance, Others), By Type, By Purpose of Visit, By Tourist Profile, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of initiatives by the Saudi government to encourage tourism in the country as a part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 project.

The Kingdom has planned an investment of USD810 billion in culture, leisure, and entertainment over the next decade. The strategy has significantly contributed to enhancing the country's attractiveness as a tourist destination and the kingdom plans to make progress toward its goal to have 100 million visitors in the country by 2030.

There have been increased focus upon creating a brand-new hospitality landscape in the country by launching giga projects across the Kingdom and some massive leisure projects on the western coast. "Amaala project", "Qiddiyah project", "Red Sea project" and other such projects are expected to promote Saudi Arabia's heritage, and thus contribute towards the growth of Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market.

Religious traveling by national and international visitors as well as increasing personal disposable income are expected to drive the growth of Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market. Growing affordability of airline travel and rising expenditures by tourists towards foods, souvenirs, clothing, etc., are expected to encourage the growth of Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market during the next five years.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market based on product/service offering, type, purpose of visit, tourist profile, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia travel & tourism market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Travel & tourisms providers, end users, and other stakeholders

  • Distributors and suppliers of the related products and services

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to travel & tourisms

  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:
In this report, Saudi Arabia travel & tourisms market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourisms Market, By Product/Service Offering:

  • Ticket Reservation

  • Hotel Booking

  • Holiday/Tour Packages

  • Travel Insurance

  • Others

Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market, By Type:

  • Domestic

  • Inbound

  • Outbound

Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market, By Purpose of Visit:

  • Business

  • Leisure & Recreation

  • Education

  • Medical

  • Social Activity

  • Others

Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market, By Tourist Profile:

  • Saudians

  • Foreign Nationals

Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market, By Region:

  • Western

  • Eastern

  • Northern & Central

  • Southern

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID -19 on Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market

5. Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By End Users (Individual, Enterprises)
5.2.2. By Application (Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Buildings, Connected Vehicles, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Smart Utilities, Others)
5.2.3. By Communication Type (Fixed Wireless Access, Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine-Type Communication, Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency)
5.2.4. By Industry (Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Others)
5.2.5. By Region (Western, Eastern, Northern & Central, Southern)
5.2.6. By Company (2021)
5.3. Market Map

6. Saudi Arabia Individual Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By Communication Type
6.2.3. By Industry

7. Saudi Arabia Enterprise Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Communication Type
7.2.3. By Industry

8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges

9. Market Trends and Developments

10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

11. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

13. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia K.S.C.P. (Zain)

  • Saudi Telecom Company

  • Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily)

  • Integrated Telecom Company

  • Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd

  • Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Co. (GO Telecom)

  • Virgin Mobile KSA

  • Arab Satellite Communications Organization

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Int'l Trade BV Saudi

  • Nokia Al Saudia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26d79n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


