Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% in the forecast period, to reach USD201.80 million by 2027

Factors such as the increased prevalence of animal diseases and massive demand for livestock-based products are the primary drivers for Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market. Furthermore, the high disposable income of the consumers and the growing number of pet owners in the country are the other prominent drivers that are expected to influence the demand for Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market in the forecast period.

People have started to adopt pets to help them improve their mental health conditions and bring positivity into their homes.Pets are also considered a status symbol, and people spend significant amounts to keep their pets healthy and take them to veterinary clinics and hospitals.



The rise in the export of animals and animal-based products to other countries and the ongoing animal farming practices influence the market demand. Also, the rise in the construction of veterinary hospitals and clinics in the country is expected to contribute to the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market growth.

Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market is segmented into animal type, production, companion, product type, end user, source, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.The market is divided into production animals and companion animals based on animal type.



Production animals dominated the market in 2021 with 73.73% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Production animals are further divided into poultry, sheep & goats, cattle, and others. The rise in demand for proteins and animal-based products and increased spending on animal health are driving the demand for production animals in the country.

The major market players operating in the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market are MAS Group, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries, The Arab Pesticides and Veterinary Drugs Mfg. Co (Mobedco), Merck Animal Health (MSD), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Saudi Arabia, Elanco Animal Health Saudi Arabia, Virbac Saudi Arabia, Montajat Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Care Limited, and Al-Takamul Agriculture Company.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market based on animal type, production, companion, product type, end user, source, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Veterinary medicine manufacturers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to veterinary medicine

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Veterinary Medicine Market, By Animal Type:

o Production

Poultry

Sheep & Goats

Cattle

Others

o Companion

Cats

Horses

Dogs

Others

• Saudi Arabia Veterinary Medicine Market, By Product Type:

o Pharmaceuticals

Anti-infectives

Parasiticides

Anti-Inflammatory

Others

o Vaccine

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactive Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

o Medicated Feed Additives

Amino acids

Antibiotics

Others

• Saudi Arabia Veterinary Medicine Market, By End User:

o Veterinary Clinics

o Veterinary Hospitals

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Veterinary Medicine Market, By Source:

o Domestic

o Import

• Saudi Arabia Veterinary Medicine Market, By Region:

o Northern & Central

o Western

o Eastern

o Southern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia veterinary medicine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

