Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund Joins EM Rush to Tap Bond Market

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is raising $5 billion of high-grade bonds on Monday, the latest borrower to benefit from investors’ demand for emerging-market debt.

The Public Investment Fund is selling five-year, 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured bonds in benchmark sizes in US dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter. Combined order books were above $27 billion, excluding joint lead managers’ interest, on Monday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The PIF, which manages over $700 billion in assets, is following a spree of bond sales last week, including from Mexico and Hungary. Brazil is on Monday tapping debt markets for the second time in less than three months. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia itself also borrowed $12 billion earlier this month, as investors seek to grab debt at high yields before global central banks are expected to lower interest rates later this year.

It’s the wealth fund’s first debt sale this year, following a sukuk offering in October and green bonds in February. The final spread narrowed by 35 basis points versus the initial price target for the shortest tranche and 30 basis points for the 10-year and 30-year tenors. The pricing levels imply a small new issue concession of between 4 and 6 basis points, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The deal “offers a small premium considering the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the broader Middle East region,” said Apostolos Bantis, managing director of fixed income advisory at Union Bancaire Privee Ubp SA, who expected the final pricing to tighten by circa 25 basis points and demand to remain healthy enough.

The PIF is a key part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the Saudi economy from oil. It plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years on everything from electric vehicles to semiconductors, tourism resorts and sports.

The fund, chaired by the crown prince, who is the kingdom’s de facto ruler, was the world’s most active sovereign investor in 2023, according to research consultancy Global SWF, deploying almost $32 billion on deals.

The PIF mandated JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as joint global coordinators for the bond sale.

--With assistance from Paul Cohen and Caleb Mutua.

