Saudi Arabian Lighting Market to Surpass $3,577 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Arabian lighting market value is expected to rise from $1,350.0 million in 2020 to $3,577.0 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2030. The major factors fueling the expansion of the market are the surging use of LEDs, soaring popularity of smart homes, and launch of smart city projects.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Electricity consumption is expected to rise by over 50% in Saudi Arabia in the next two decades, thus massively pushing up the demand for energy-efficient lights. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), smart lighting systems can reduce energy consumption by 35%. Moreover, as conventional lights account for around 5% of the greenhouse gas emissions, the growing adoption of LEDs is propelling the Saudi Arabian lighting market.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/saudi-arabia-lighting-market/report-sample





Key Findings of Saudi Arabia Lighting Market Report

Fixtures contributed the higher revenue to the Saudi Arabian lighting market in the past, under the component segment, due to their low maintenance costs and improved performance.

Wireless lights are predicted to demonstrate the faster growth in the Saudi Arabian lighting market in the coming years, within the technology segment. These lights eliminate the requirement for wires, thereby facilitating the easy installation and removal of the lights from the system.

Voice controls and other smart features in lighting products are trending in the kingdom, in part due to the government's efforts to make the homes here smarter.

Rampant construction under the Saudi Vision 2030 is one of the key factors driving the demand for lights. The government aims to reduce its dependence on oil and gas, which is why it is undertaking rampant infrastructure development in the industrial, corporate, tourism, education, and other sectors.

Alfanar Group launched the latest collection of cables and wires, switch and junction boxes, distribution boards, switches and sockets, lighting products, and service boxes at the IEE Conference in April 2019.

Browse Detailed Report on Saudi Arabian Lighting Market Trend Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2030





Story continues

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp fall in the growth rate of the Saudi Arabian lighting market, with many manufacturing facilities and logistics organizations complaining of operational disruptions owing to the imposition of lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of people and goods. In addition, many industrial and commercial projects were postponed, thereby driving down the lighting demand.

Al Nasser Group, NVC International Holdings Limited, Huda Lighting, LEDVANCE GmbH, Al AbdulKarim Holding, Signify N.V., National Lighting Company, Alfanar Group, Zumtobel Group AG, OPPLE Lighting Co. Ltd., TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, and CINMAR Lighting Systems are some of the major players in the Saudi Arabian lighting market.

Saudi Arabian Lighting Market Report Coverage

Component

Fixture

Control

Technology

Wired

Wireless

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Automotive

Browse Related Reports

LED Lighting Market Outlook - Asia-Pacific (APAC) region deployed the largest number of LED lights in the recent past, owing to the deep penetration of LED lighting systems in the residential sectors of India, South Korea, and China.



Outdoor Lighting Market Outlook - Outdoor lighting market revenue to increase from $10.7 billion in 2019 to $23.8 billion by 2030, at a 7.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Lights are not only used for illuminating dark areas, but also for aesthetic and security purposes.



Horticulture Lighting Market Outlook - Europe led the horticulture lighting market in the past and it is expected to retain its dominance in the coming years as well. This is because the region is the highest producer and exporter of vegetables, fruits, and flowers.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabian-lighting-market-to-surpass-3-577-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301397601.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence