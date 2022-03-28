U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.86
    -2.10 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.00
    -17.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0086 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9800
    +1.9200 (+1.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,709.81
    +942.19 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Saudi Arabian Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture Announces the Winner of Tanmiah's Sustainability challenge

·2 min read

Polymeron wins the $1 Million Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Tanmiah Food Company, PLC (TFC) announced the winner of Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch.

The 2020 US$1 million grand challenge was awarded to Polymeron, who have created an innovative solution to convert poultry bio-waste to renewable and valuable source. They have developed technology to make environment friendly biodegradable composite material from biochar. This innovative material will address the plastic pollution and poultry waste and at the same time will enrich soil quality which will help TFC to reduce its carbon footprint. Polymeron is one of the startups from the "Taqadam" accelerator program of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

The focus of this challenge was to find a solution that will process chicken farm waste in a cost-effective, commercially viable manner to create a positive impact on TFC as a corporate entity, on the environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ultimately global ecosystem. Nearly 93 competitors worldwide have participated in the grand challenge. The other four shortlisted organizations for this challenge were: Insectum from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Proteinea from Egypt and USA, Greenfield from South Korea, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University from China.

Commenting on the announcement, TFC's CEO, Mr. Zulfiqar Hamadani stated: "We'd like to congratulate Polymeron on winning this challenge: it is not just a win for them, but a win also for our communities and planet. We are proud that TFC is playing it's part in enhancing the Kingdom's march of innovation towards environmental excellence in the poultry value chain."

Mr. Ahmed Osilan, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company, a listed joint stock company with its trademark "Tanmiah", added: "Tanmiah is a leading player in the poultry industry in the Kingdom, providing high quality products to all customers due to its exceptional operating model in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Green Saudi Initiative. The company's national initiatives focus on the growing environmental challenges and how the kingdom is set to confront them in vegetation cover preservation, confronting desertification and reaching carbon neutrality. Moreover, Tanmiah has launched the Million Tree Initiative and one million dollar Omniprenuership Award to achieve the goals of sustainable agricultural development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition, we deeply appreciate and value the patronage of His Excellency Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture for the award."

Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Tanmiah Food Company, PLC (TFC) announced the winner of Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch. (PRNewsfoto/Tanmiah)
Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Tanmiah Food Company, PLC (TFC) announced the winner of Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch. (PRNewsfoto/Tanmiah)
Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Tanmiah Food Company, PLC (TFC) announced the winner of Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch. (PRNewsfoto/Tanmiah)
Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Tanmiah Food Company, PLC (TFC) announced the winner of Omniprenuership Award-Sustainability Branch. (PRNewsfoto/Tanmiah)

SOURCE Tanmiah

Recommended Stories

  • Defense contractor expands Denver-area campus, adding dozens of space technology jobs

    A defense contractor making new space technologies for the U.S. military has expanded a campus it has in a Denver-area city and is adding 100 jobs there. The Falls Church, Virginia-based military defense contractor already employs 400 people there working on space-related systems and other projects. It added a new building in the office park to handle a growing need for staff, including some working on missile-launch detection satellites and related systems.

  • Chevron is about to put climate activist investors to the test

    Two top managers at Chevron are in the crosshairs of activist investors over a perceived failure to act on climate change. The activists hope to pull off a replica of the coup last year at Exxon, when three board members were voted out in favor of climate-savvy replacements. In a March 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the nonprofit group Majority Action called for the removal of Chevron CEO Michael Wirth and lead director Ronald Sugar at the company’s shareholder meeting in May. They have not done enough, the filing says, to follow two resolutions that passed with shareholders in 2020 and 2021.

  • Exxon mines bitcoin with excess energy from fossil fuels, report claims

    The company is said to be considering plots full of thousands of crypto miners in Alaska, Nigeria, Argentina, Guyana and Germany

  • 10 GMO Stocks to Invest in Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 GMO stocks to invest in now. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click 5 GMO Stocks to Invest in Now. A genetically modified organism (GMO) is developed by utilizing genetic engineering techniques that modify an organism’s genetic structure, with genes that can be crossed […]

  • More homeowners are turning to greywater systems to recycle what goes down the drain

    Every time you take a shower, brush your teeth or do a load of laundry, you're letting water - one of Earth's most precious resources - just swirl down the drain. Instead, what if you reclaimed that water and reused it to flush toilets and water the flowers? Some municipalities, home builders and water-recycling manufacturers are increasingly making that a viable option. In the United States, where the average household uses more than 300 gallons of water a day, one of the greatest untapped reso

  • Giant sinkholes found forming on the seafloor in northern Canada

    Enormous sinkholes have been documented on land, but scientists say that permafrost has been observed thawing at the bottom of the sea for the first time on record.

  • Stocks end the day in the green, led by mega cap stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines stocks heading into the closing bell, in addition to volatility levels, the U.S. dollar, Nasdaq leaders, ARK ETF components, and the cannabis industry.

  • Texas Wildfire Rapidly Expanding as Dry Weather Fans Flames

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas wildfire that forced some residents to evacuate has almost doubled in a size in a matter of hours as dry, windy conditions fanned the flames.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectThe Crittenbur

  • Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

    Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the outskirts of Anchorage

  • Step towards 'proper' plastic recycling as researchers recover 92% of plastic

    A team of researchers at ETH Zurich have broken down plastic into its molecular building blocks, recovering 90% of them - and it could lead to a new way of using plastic.

  • Watch: Brave lion swats massive rhino’s tail, as if on a dare

    In what was described as a “most phenomenal encounter,” amused tourists witnessed a playful lion mustering the courage to swat the tail of a massive white rhino.

  • Bountiful wind, sun boost German renewable power this year

    Germany recorded about 25% more electricity generated from renewable sources in the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year thanks to unusually windy and sunny weather, industry officials said Monday. Preliminary calculations by the energy lobby group BDEW and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research indicate that Germany generated about 74.5 billion kilowatt hours of renewable power in the first quarter. Renewable energy provided about 54% of Germany's energy needs in January and February, they said.

  • SpaceX is ending Crew Dragon production

    SpaceX will stop producing new Crew Dragon craft after it finishes manufacturing its fourth and final capsule.

  • Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

    SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon and Mars rocket. Starship's debut launch has been delayed for months by engine development hurdles and regulatory reviews.

  • North Texas braces for more wildfires

    North Texas may have more wildfires through Tuesday.

  • Go slow, look out below: Here’s how Floridians can help keep manatees safe

    As waters warm up, manatees are on the move in the Florida waterways.

  • Swimmer has near miss with torpedoing sailfish

    Tonga is a beautiful area of the world, and one of the few places where people can get into the water with humpback whales. These gentle giants travel here in July from all around the world so that they can breed and bear their young in waters where there are no orcas or large sharks. Humpbacks have few predators when they are full grown, but the calves are vulnerable to these predators when they are small. Swimmers were filming this incredible animal near the island of Vava'u, enjoying a spectacular display as the humpback rolled at the surface. But a blur of motion caught the eye of the swimmer with the camera as she they finished watching the whale. Too fast to be seen clearly, the swimmer was only aware of the fact that something large and incredibly fast had passed close by. Watching the footage later and slowing it down revealed that a large sailfish had passed between the whale and the swimmer. Sailfish are the fastest swimmers in the ocean. Their top speed is the topic of debate, with some sources citing that they can reach 125km/h (68mph), while others say that 35km/h is the highest recorded speed. They use this great speed to spear and injure fish with their long and sharp bill. Impaling or slashing fish causes them to swim much slower, allowing the sailfish to capture them. This is a particularly effective means of attack when more than one sailfish attacks a school of smaller fish, such as sardines. This swimmer was not in any serious danger, but the thought of such a large fish coming past like a torpedo with a harpoon on the front was intimidating. It is rare for a swimmer to catch sight of a sailfish as they will avoid humans, and it is even more rare for a person to capture an event like this on video.

  • Another taste of winter to sweep across Rockies, central US

    Just as communities across the central United States, from Denver and Dallas to Minneapolis start to feel like spring, another dose of winter is expected to sweep through the region. Warmth that began across much of the Rockies and Plains on Sunday continued on Monday. By noon MDT on Monday, temperatures had already topped 70 degrees Fahrenheit in Denver. However, as the week progresses, the warm surge will shift to the south and east as a potent storm is forecast to bring weather whiplash for m

  • How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs?

    Artist's rendering of the Chicxulub asteroid entering Earth's atmosphere 66 million years ago, triggering events that caused a mass extermination. Roger Harris/Science Photo library via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs? – Kinjal, age 11, Delhi, India When the rock now known as the Chicx

  • Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Contracted COVID for the Second Time and Has 'Almost No Symptoms'

    The billionaire, who is vaccinated for COVID-19, was reportedly diagnosed with the virus during the height of the pandemic in 2020