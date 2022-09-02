U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    +0.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    +12.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9959
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1790
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,919.70
    -42.99 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.61
    -7.06 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Saudi Arabians are using a widely available Google and Apple store app to report activists who speak out against the government. Some have received harsh sentences while others are self-censoring.

Peter Guest
·6 min read
Photo of MBS and the king of Saudi Arabia.
Kollona Amn, an app available on Google and Apple stores, is allowing citizens to inform on activists speaking out against the government.AP Photo/Amr Nabil

  • Saudi Arabian citizens are reporting activists that speak out against the government on the Kollona Amn app.

  • In August, an academic who was reported on Kollona Amn was sentenced to over 30 years in prison.

  • While Google and Apple have policies against apps that encourage harassment and discrimination, Kollona Amn is still available on both platforms.

For "Real," a Saudi Arabian women's-rights activist, anonymity is all that keeps her safe. Under that alias, she uses Twitter to advocate for victims of domestic violence in the kingdom, sending their stories trending in the country and overseas. Her work is fraught with risk.

"Every day we wake up to hear news, somebody has been arrested, or somebody has been taken," Real told Insider, using a voice modulator to disguise her voice. "Today I'm here with you, sharing my story. Tomorrow I might be caught."

Real, like other activists, is on edge after the price of speaking out online in Saudi Arabia was made clear this August. The academic Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was accused of "using the internet to tear Saudi Arabia's social fabric" and sentenced to 45 years in prison. On August 16, Salma el-Shabab, a Ph.D. student, was sentenced to 34 years in jail for a handful of tweets in support of activists and members of the kingdom's political opposition in exile.

El-Shabab was reported to the authorities via Kollona Amn, a mobile app available to download from the Apple App store and the Google Play store, which empowers ordinary citizens to snitch on their compatriots.

The Saudi regime has often encouraged citizens to inform on one another, but Kollona Amn, launched by the Saudi interior ministry in 2017, has made it possible to report comments critical of the regime or behavior deemed offensive by the conservative theocracy with a few clicks. Legal-rights activists say that over the past few years, they've witnessed a dramatic rise in court cases that reference the app, as the country's current leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sultan — widely known by his acronym MBS — expands the use of technology to surveil, intimidate, and control its citizens at home and abroad.

Noura Aljizawi, a researcher at the Citizen Lab, an institution that investigates digital threats to free expression, told Insider that Kollona Amn encourages everyday citizens to play the role of police and become active participants in their own repression. Putting the state's eyes everywhere also creates a pervasive sense of uncertainty — there is always a potential informant in the room or following your social-media accounts. "It's very concerning. When people start losing trust, they oppress each other," she said.

Saudi activists that Insider spoke to said they felt that some people use Kollona Amn defensively. If they overhear something that could be perceived as dissent, they inform on colleagues or contacts to distance themselves from dangerous views, in case someone else also informs. In other cases, the app has been used to settle personal scores or for blackmail.

Apple and Google both have policies restricting apps that carry a risk of physical harm, harassment, and discrimination. Neither company responded to a request for comment. This year, Google will open two new offices in Saudi Arabia and is working on a controversial data partnership with the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. Despite the company's assurances, activists said that they don't trust Google to safeguard their data, and they assume that government apps — of which there are dozens on the Play Store — contain backdoors or other ways to collect data.

"Most people I know in Saudi have two phones," Wajeeh Lion, a prominent LGBTQ activist from Saudi Arabia, who now lives in exile in the US, told Insider. "One that has the government apps and another that has all of the other apps." Real, the women's-rights activist, uses three phones.

The implications of being informed on are serious. In May last year, Lina Al-Sharif, a doctor who had advocated for human rights in Saudi Arabia on Twitter, was detained by authorities on unknown charges. People who know her told Insider that someone had tried to blackmail her before her arrest, threatening to report her on Kollona Amn. In August 2021, a blogger named Tala Safwan was arrested, having been accused of insulting Islam. Safwan was apparently reported online after a TikTok video of her talking to a female friend, in what some viewers interpreted as a sexually suggestive manner, was widely shared. Going viral is a relatively common route to jail.

"If your case becomes a matter of public opinion, then it's more likely that you will get in deep trouble,"  Lion said.

LGBTQ people are often targets. In 2019, Suhail Yousef AlYahya was sentenced to three years in jail for "public decency offenses" and cybercrimes, after posting photos of himself in a bathing suit.

Abdullah Alaoudh, the research director at Democracy for the Middle East Now, an advocacy group, said the aim of Kollona Amn is to push Saudis to censor themselves online, and to increase the risk of organizing any political or social movements. "You always fear that it's just at the tip of anybody's finger to report you," he said.

This paranoia about political opposition is also the root of the state's desire to crack down on political speech or social activism on Twitter, which has 2.4 million registered users in the kingdom, and is a rare space for free expression.

"We don't have political representatives in the country. We don't have any kind of political life. So Twitter really is our parliament," Aljizawi said.

Aljizawi said that Salma el-Shabab's case shows that the Saudi government continues to use technology to pursue its critics across borders. The tweets that led to el-Shabab's arrest were written while she was in the UK; she was arrested as soon as she returned to Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, the Saudi government used the Pegasus app to spy on the slain Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi while he was in the United States and Turkey. Earlier this year, a former Twitter employee was found guilty of helping the Saudi government spy on citizens using the platform.

"It's terrifying," Aljizawi said. "It's just an example of how these regimes will absolutely deploy and utilize all kinds of technologies and means to exploit the cybersphere to expand their repression."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • RS Recommends: How Zedd and Maren Morris Made Their New Video on an iPad

    Apple’s iPad Pro is known for it’s quick performance, bright visuals and all-day battery but did you know that this portable 2-in-1 device was capable of animating a full music video? As part of Apple’s latest ‘Made on iPad’ campaign, Zedd’s and Marren Morris’s Make You Say music video features rotoscope animation (a method of drawing over live-action film) done entirely on an iPad. Buy: Apple iPad Pro $999.00 The full three and a half minute video was illustrated and animated using FlipaClip —

  • Giants vs Phillies Betting Forecast for Sep 2

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the San Francisco Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies

  • Social media app Parler returns to Google's Play Store

    However, major tech platforms cut ties with Parler for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. The app is now being reinstated after it undertook a series of measures to moderate content on the platform, including features to block abusive users and remove content that could incite violence, a Google spokesperson said. Parler has substantially modified its app to comply with Play Store's policies and will be available for download from Friday, the spokesperson added.

  • Explainer-How will attorney-client privilege affect the Trump records probe?

    The U.S. Justice Department is opposing a request by former President Donald Trump to appoint a “special master” to determine whether documents seized by federal agents from his Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8 contain materials that are covered by attorney-client privilege. Below is an explainer on attorney-client privilege, and how it could feature in the documents investigation. WHAT IS ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE?

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't overthink Trump. Just ask, 'What would a 2-year-old do?'

    Any parent can recognize the thinking behind Trump's statement, "It's not theirs, it's mine."

  • If you consider buying a iPhone or Apple Watch this weekend, stop!

    Apple will host its iPhone 14 event on Sept. 7, so hold out a few more days for potential deals.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses

  • China Calls Out U.S. Chip Ban as Bully Move

    China lashed out at the U.S. directive for two chipmakers to stop selling some computer chips to China that are used for artificial intelligence.

  • August jobs report isn’t enough to ‘please the Fed,’ strategist says

    Former Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report, labor supply, labor demand, rate hikes, and the outlook for the economy amid recessionary fears.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • August jobs report: Job market 'falling back to earth,' unemployment rises to 3.7%.

    The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, "getting Americans back to work," says Labor Secretary Walsh. Unemployment rose from 3.5% to 3.7%.

  • Gazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction

  • How investors are reading an August jobs report as stock-market rally evaporates

    A stock market rally that followed a slower but solid gain in U.S. employment in August gives way to losses. Here's what investors and analysts have to say.

  • T-Mobile Really Wants You To Switch Carriers

    Is T-Mobile, as a corporate entity, lonely or something? Because the company is acting like it really, really needs new friends at the moment. The competition for new cell-phone and smartphone users has been escalating lately, as the base of potential new customers has seen an uptick in the past few years, and that's largely thanks to T-Mobile .

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • Apple iPhone Takes Lead in Smartphone Market. People Are Switching From Androids.

    It was the first time the iPhone accounted for more than half of the phones in use in the U.S. since 2007, according to Counterpoint Research.

  • With a potential recession hanging over the country, more states issue stimulus checks — is yours one of them?

    The White House hasn’t announced any new stimulus checks, but several states have approved bills that will see money coming to residents.

  • Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?

    Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought its first shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in Q1 2016. After selling some of its shares through 2020, Berkshire reignited a buying spree of its favorite stock in 2022. At the end of Q2 2022, Berkshire owned 895 million Apple shares, making up nearly 43% of the company's stock portfolio.

  • From East And West: Asia Broadband’s Payment Gateway For The Future?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • U.S. stocks head for 3rd straight weekly loss after giving up gains seen on ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report

    U.S. stocks turn lower Friday afternoon, giving up gains seen after data showed the U.S. economy added more than 300,000 jobs last month.