Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, North and East Africa

·2 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today announced details of the inaugural Future Minerals Summit, the first-ever event to offer a 'one-stop-shop' for investors, miners and other industry stakeholders interested in learning more about the mining potential of the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa.

The Future Minerals Summit will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"We are putting mining and investment at the heart of the new Saudi economy," said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef. "With an estimated $1.3 trillion mineral endowment, we are looking for investors and partners to work with us to continue to transform the Saudi mining industry in the years ahead."

Scheduled to take place from January 11 to 13, 2022, in Riyadh, invitations have been extended to the world's key mining industry leaders, investors and influencers, and thought-provoking speakers.

"What sets the Future Minerals Summit apart and makes it compelling is the three dynamic regions that co-own the event and are open for business," said Al-Khorayef. "The Summit will provide a platform for governments from across the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa to come together to discuss investment opportunities and strategic partnerships with global investors with an interest in mining.

"Our ambition is to shape the future of mining by bringing together governments, the private sector, multilateral organizations and NGOs to find solutions and sustainable investment streams to support a dynamic, integrated mining sector in this part of the world and beyond," concluded Al-Khorayef.

The conference program is being built around four pillars:

  • Defining a New Mining Hub – Showcasing opportunities across the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa

  • Lands of Opportunity – Outlining partnership opportunities across integrated value chains

  • Reimagining Mining – Shining a spotlight on innovations that will support mining in the future

  • Mining's Contribution to Society – Highlighting the industry's vital role in producing the inputs needed to create a circular carbon future, as well as attracting the workforce of the future

In addition to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Future Minerals Summit has been endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Investment, and Public Investment Fund.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabias-future-minerals-summit-to-showcase-mining-investment-potential-in-me-central-asia-north-and-east-africa-301366437.html

SOURCE The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM)

