Saudi Aramco to Boost Dividend With Performance-Based Payout

(Bloomberg) -- Aramco will introduce performance-linked dividends, potentially boosting payouts for the Saudi Arabian government by billions of dollars just as weaker oil prices edge the state’s budget into a deficit.

The new dividend will be “in the amount of 50%-70%” of Saudi Aramco’s annual free cash flow, net of the base dividend and other amounts including external investments, the world’s largest energy company said on Tuesday, shortly before it was scheduled to release first quarter earnings. The amount will be “determined with the annual results.”

The company’s free cashflow soared, along with oil prices, to almost $149 billion last year, easily covering the annual dividend of $75.8 billion, which is already the largest for any listed company.

Aramco’s net profit was probably around $32 billion for the first quarter of this year, according to analyst estimates. The company is targeting capital expenditure of $45 billion to $55 billion for all of 2023.

The Saudi Arabian government owns 90% of Aramco’s stock directly, with a further 8% held by the sovereign wealth fund. The shares have climbed 11% this year, outperforming those of Western Big Oil rivals such as Shell Plc and

