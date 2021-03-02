U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Saudi Aramco, Chevron chiefs see global oil demand recovery

·1 min read
Saudi Aramco, Chevron chiefs see global oil demand recovery

Aramco's President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh
(Reuters) - Global oil demand is recovering and could return to around pre-pandemic levels next year, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco told an oil and gas conference on Tuesday.

Global demand for oil is likely to recover from the second half of the year and could reach 99 million barrels per day (bpd)in 2022, Amin Nasser said at IHS Markit's online CERAWeek conference.

Diesel demand has recovered globally due to door-to-door deliveries, though jet fuel lags as people avoid long flights, said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, who spoke on a panel with Nasser.

Oil demand improving in China, India and East Asia, with vaccine deployment as "cause for optimism" in the West, Nasser said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller)

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed just days before many of the world’s largest producer nations meet to discuss how much crude they should supply in the coming months.Futures in New York fluctuated between small gains and losses on Tuesday. OPEC and its allies will meet on Thursday to decide if they will ease supply curbs further after Saudi Arabia’s cuts pushed the group’s output lower last month. OPEC’s largest producer has urged members to take a cautious approach, despite headline prices having their best ever first two months of a year. Analysts and traders in a Bloomberg survey expect the group will revive supplies by at least 1 million barrels a day.“We’re getting good performance out of the market,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. OPEC+ likely “has to add because we are at $60,” but if they’re not careful, they “could sink the ship.”Crude’s strong start has been buoyed by a range of factors, including deep Saudi output cuts. The rollout of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains. Even if OPEC and its allies restore 2.4 million barrels a day of crude output by June, global oil inventories are set to decline each month this year, according to an OPEC+ panel. India has reiterated a call for the group to increase its production from April.“I don’t think OPEC+ will crash the party in the sense that it will tip the market into oversupply,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “The selloff is more like ‘great run, this is where we got to for now.’”The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored, with current reductions totaling just over 7 million barrels a day. The group is the largest actor in the oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser sees the oil market improving, with strong demand in Asia. The U.S. is also recovering as vaccines are being distributed, Nasser said at the IHS Markit’s annual CERAWeek conference.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil steady before OPEC+ talks on supply amid economic recovery

    Oil prices were steady on Tuesday before this week's OPEC+ meeting where producers are expected to ease supply curbs as economies start to slowly recover from the coronavirus crisis. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said the outlook for oil demand was looking more positive, particularly in Asia, and headwinds from last year continued to abate. "With the speculative market heavily long, the past three sessions' falls look corrective ahead of Thursday's meeting," said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA.

  • Elfun Trusts Buys 3 Stocks, Sells Out of 2 Others

    Fund previously managed by David Carlson reports 4th-quarter portfolio

  • Oil resumes rally ahead of OPEC+ meeting as US passes stimulus package

    Oil prices are now up by more than 25% year to date.

  • T-Mobile Emerged the Big Winner in the FCC's 5G Spectrum Auction

    T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) spent nearly $10 billion on relatively few spectrum licenses in the FCC's C-band spectrum auction that concluded last month. Verizon pledged $45.5 billion for the mid-band spectrum licenses and AT&T agreed to $23.4 billion in spectrum licensing. Without getting too deep into the technicalities, T-Mobile's spectrum holdings in the mid-2010s were well-positioned for major metro areas but not as great in rural areas.

  • Volvo to Go Electric-Only and Shift Sales Online From 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- Volvo Cars set an ambitious goal to only sell battery cars by 2030, accelerating its plans after sales of electric vehicles surged.The Chinese-owned Swedish brand is rolling out a new lineup of electric cars and unveiled its second battery-only model, the C40 Recharge, on Tuesday. Going one step further than recent rivals’ decisions on EVs, Volvo’s electric vehicles will be available for sale only online, the company said in a statement.“Going electric will strengthen our brand, it means going into a growing segment,” Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson said in an interview. “Combustion cars are a shrinking segment.”Volvo’s move follows rivals including Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG announcing plans to electrify their offerings. In addition to tough emissions regulation, incredible valuations garnered by EV-only newcomers have been a wakeup call to accelerate the pace of change to survive industry upheaval.The decision also comes days after Volvo and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., both owned by parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Co., dropped a plan to merge to instead deepen ties to quicken the pace of development. The pair will share vehicle platforms, software stacks and advanced connectivity, and will hive off their powertrain activities into a separate unit.With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017, when it first said it was planning to phase out vehicles that rely on combustion engines. Still, the company has only one fully electric model under its own brand name on the market, the compact crossover XC40 Recharge. In addition, Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched its challenger to Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 in 2019.Volvo has previously said it will plough roughly 5% of annual revenue into research and development, and that amount will be enough to finance the EV push, Samuelsson told reporters. The company sold more than 660,000 cars last year and reported full-year revenue of 263 billion Swedish kronor ($31.2 billion).The C40 Recharge, sitting lower than the XC40 Recharge with a sloping roof, is the first Volvo that’ll have no combustion sibling and will sell online only. It’ll be built on the same platform as the XC40 and feature a range of 420 kilometers (261 miles).The car will enter an increasingly competitive segment, going up against a slew of new battery-powered models such as Audi’s Q4 e-tron Audi, BMW’s iX3 and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E.“A growing segment will always attract newcomers,” said Samuelsson.By 2025, Volvo expects half of the cars it sells to be fully electric and the other half to be hybrids, including so-called mild hybrids that don’t feature a plug. Volvo has been selling cars online as part of its Care by Volvo subscription offering in since 2016.The Care by Volvo concept will now be expanded to include outright sales, with a package for maintenance, roadside assistance as well as insurance. By 2025, about half of all purchases are expected to be made online, said Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo’s head of commercial operations. That’s up from as much as 15% currently in the markets where Volvo offers its subscription service.All online purchases will be completed at a non-negotiable fixed price through Volvo’s own website, while dealers remain as part of the sales, service and delivery process, Volvo said.“This is about bringing the online and offline experience together,” said Kerssemakers. “Set prices will help save people hopping from one dealer to the next.”(Updates with CEO comment in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sexy comes in all shapes; so strut your stuff in a pair of panties from Parade

    Express yourself in a pair or soft, breathable and sustainable underwear. Parade designs colorful panties that range from size XS to 3XL. With super fun astrology-themed multi-packs and collabs with brands like Juicy Couture, Parade will leave your butt feeling blissful! Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/3d1B0ps Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Amazon Prime Video apologises for offending Hindu beliefs in Indian political show

    Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly hurt Hindu religious beliefs. "Tandav", a Hindi word meaning "fury", stars top Bollywood actors. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs.

  • A Compelling Oil Play With A 5% Dividend Yield

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett does not miss out on many value investment opportunities. Recently, Berkshire Hathaway announced a $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX). Over a one-year period, CVX stock has underperformed the market. However, the stock is up around 21% year-to-date and as investors look for value, CVX could continue to perform well. The energy sector faced significant headwinds last year as the pandemic triggered a collapse in oil demand. Nevertheless, as economic activity continues to improve, the supply-demand gap has narrowed on a relative basis. Production cuts by OPEC have also supported oil prices at higher levels with Brent already trading above $65 per barrel. Let’s discuss the factors that make Chevron one of the best picks from the oil and gas exploration sector. A Strong Credit Profile As oil and gas companies emerge from the crisis, there are several names with a stressed credit profile. Besides asset quality, strong fundamentals are a key screener to pick quality businesses from the industry. Chevron stands out from a balance sheet perspective. The company reported a net-debt-ratio of 22.7% as of FY2020 which gives it ample headroom to leverage for growth if the industry recovery sustains. Furthermore, as of Q4 2020, the company reported $5.6 billion in cash and equivalents, and with access to nearly $10 billion in committed credit facilities, Chevron has a liquidity buffer of $16 billion. The company is clearly well-positioned for aggressive capital expenditure. Another important point to note is that Chevron reported operating cash flow (OCF) of $10.6 billion for FY2020, despite depressed oil prices. For FY2019, the company’s OCF was $27.3 billion. If Brent is able to sustain above $60 per barrel, it’s very likely that OCF for the current year will be around $20 billion. This is important as the company has guided for capital expenditure of $14 billion for the year. In all probability, the company will be free cash flow positive. Given the cash buffer and potential cash flows, dividends and share repurchases are likely to continue. Furthermore, if oil continues to trend higher, Chevron will be well positioned to de-leverage. High Quality Assets For Sustained Growth Besides the financial profile, Chevron has assets that can deliver strong EBITDA margins and cash flows. One of the key positive triggers is that the company has low break-even assets and as oil trends higher, cash flows will swell. For example, the company’s Permian asset was free cash flow (FCF) positive in FY2020. With the company having significant proved developed reserves (27% as of FY2020) in the US, the asset will continue to deliver positive FCF. Chevron also has a geographically diversified asset base with a presence in Brazil, Mexico, Gulf of Mexico, Australia and Kazakhstan. Overall, with 71 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BBOE) of 6P resources, the company has a multi-year production and exploration inventory. Through FY2024, Chevron has guided for production growth of 3%. Higher oil prices coupled with sustained production growth is likely to translate into incremental cash flows. It’s also worth mentioning that Chevron acquired Noble Energy in July 2020 for an enterprise value of $13 billion. With a strong cash buffer and a net-debt-ratio of 22.7%, the company is well positioned for opportunistic inorganic growth. What Is The Street’s Call On CVX? Consensus among Wall Street analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buy and 4 Hold recommendations. The average analyst price target of $106.69 implies that CVX has upside potential of around 4% from current levels over the next 12 months. (See Chevron stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway The House of Representatives has already passed Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Once the Senate passes the bill, the stimulus will have a positive impact on GDP growth. As governments globally continue to focus on expansionary fiscal policy, economic revival is likely to sustain, which is positive for crude oil. Even if Brent trades in the range of $60 to $70 per barrel, Chevron is well positioned to deliver strong cash flows. In FY2020, the company increased dividends for the 33rd consecutive year and the current annualized dividend of $5.16 makes CVX stock attractive for income investors. The stock has already outperformed the index this year, and in addition to attractive dividends, there seems to be scope for further capital gains. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Expands Most in Three Years as Prices Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years and a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 as supply shortages challenge the industry.A gauge of factory activity increased to 60.8 from 58.7 a month earlier, according to Institute for Supply Management data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion and the figure exceeded the 58.9 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.At a time when household and business demand is off to a solid start to the year amid lean inventories, producers are struggling with rising costs for raw materials, labor force disruptions and higher shipping rates. The ISM’s measure of prices paid for inputs climbed nearly 4 points in February to 86, the highest since July 2008.Orders, production and factory employment measures all expanded at faster paces last month, highlighting robust and resilience in manufacturing that’s helping power the economy. At the same time, a measure of unfilled orders surged to the highest level in nearly 17 years while another gauge showed delivery times were the second-longest since 1979.“Labor-market difficulties at panelists’ companies and their suppliers continued to restrict manufacturing-economy expansion and will remain the primary headwind to production growth until employment levels and factory operations can return to normal across the entire supply chain,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.The group’s gauge of order backlogs advanced to 64 last month, the highest since April 2004 and its index of supplier deliveries jumped almost 4 points to 72.Shortages of semiconductors have idled production at some auto plants. The disruption in supplies is largely tied to the pandemic as more people began working from home, spurred sharp increases in demand for electronics and computers.Select ISM Industry Comments“Things are now out of control. Everything is a mess, and we are seeing wide-scale shortages.” - Electrical Equipment, Appliances“Supply chains are depleted; inventories up and down the supply chain are empty. Lead times increasing, prices increasing, (and) demand increasing.” - Chemical Products“Steel prices have increased significantly in recent months, driving costs up from our suppliers and on proposals for new work that we are bidding.” - Transportation Equipment“We are still struggling keeping our production lines fully manned.” - Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products“Logistics times are at record times. Continuing to fight through shipping and increased lead times on both raw materials and finished goods due to the pandemic.” - Fabricated Metal Products“Prices are rising so rapidly that many are wondering if (the situation) is sustainable. Shortages have the industry concerned for supply going forward, at least deep into the second quarter.” - Wood Products“There’s a lot of money that’s being spent on things what people want,” Fiore said on a conference call with reporters. “I think the long-term demand remains, and I don’t see it really abating much” through the third quarter, he said. “And prices are going to remain pretty strong.”Higher materials costs are a common theme around the world. The J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit global manufacturing report on Monday showed supplier lead times were the second-longest since the survey began in 1998. Measures of prices paid and received climbed to the highest in nearly a decade.In the U.S., 16 of 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in February, led by textiles, electrical equipment and appliances, and primary metals.The ISM indexes of production and new orders increased last month. To help meet demand, factories are adding to headcounts, the report showed. An index of manufacturing employment increased to the highest level in almost two years.A separate report Monday from the Commerce Department showed construction spending rose in January by the most in three months. The advance was fueled by more strength in homebuilding and the biggest gain in non-residential outlays in a year.A survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed increased optimism about the economy’s prospects this year. Respondents boosted their growth estimates for each quarter this year, according to the NABE report issued Monday.Economists also forecast lower unemployment rates each quarter compared with their December projections.(Adds JPMorgan/IHS Markit global manufacturing report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise: Ping An

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Last month’s requirements on online lending were released only after officials “fully” sought feedback from various types of financial institutions, which widely recognized the rule changes, the banking regulator said last week. The agency will continue to close loopholes in its regulatory system to better prevent risks, it said in a statement on its website.Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.(Updates with regulator comment in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Greensill Loses Confidence of Backers SoftBank, Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill’s ambitious plan to transform his arcane trade-finance business into a global lending force is rapidly falling apart.From Credit Suisse Group AG to SoftBank Group Corp., Greensill’s most ardent supporters have signaled doubts about the loans made by his supply-chain finance business, upending his multi-billion dollar empire. Greensill Capital, which as recently as last year was seeking a valuation of $7 billion and planning to eventually go public, is now discussing options including insolvency, according to people familiar with the matter.Greensill Capital on Tuesday made use of so-called “safe harbor protection” that’s allowed under Australian insolvency laws, according to another person familiar with the matter. The move effectively buys directors more time to work out alternative financing as it protects them from personal liability for insolvent trading.At the heart of the swift unraveling at Greensill’s firm -- specializing in a loosely regulated type of short-term corporate lending -- is a fundamental question that many investors are now asking: How creditworthy are his borrowers?For Credit Suisse, the answer isn’t straightforward. The firm has frozen a $10 billion family of funds that invest in Greensill-sourced loans, citing “uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the debt. At SoftBank, Greensill’s biggest backer, the realization has been more stark. Softbank’s Vision Fund substantially wrote down its $1.5 billion stake in Greensill at the end of 2020, and is considering dropping the valuation close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.It’s the culmination of almost three tumultuous years at the firm founded by the 44-year-old financier. Greensill-linked financings played a role in the demise of a former star bond manager at GAM Holding AG in 2018. Last year, Germany’s banking regulator BaFin pushed the businessman’s lending unit, Greensill Bank, to reduce risks on its balance sheet by cutting loans tied to a single U.K. entrepreneur, Sanjeev Gupta.For money managers piling into niche markets in search of higher yield, the episode is yet another reminder of the risks inherent in hard-to-value assets. The demise of Neil Woodford’s investment firm and a crisis at H20 Asset Management were triggered by their holdings of unlisted companies and unrated bonds. While Credit Suisse’s funds aren’t targeted at mom-and-pop investors, many larger clients are becoming increasingly nervous about holding assets whose value is tough to determine.Read more: King of Supply-Chain Finance Expands, and Controversy FollowsGreensill rose from working on his family’s melon and sugar cane farm in Australia. His interest in the supply-chain business was fueled early on in his life, when as a teenager, a bad harvest season meant his parents weren’t paid for the crops that they grew. Greensill later built a business at Morgan Stanley in London financing corporate supply chains, and then worked at Citigroup Inc. before starting his own company in 2011.Greensill always knew that the plan to disrupt a niche area of finance would come with its share of skeptics. In an interview with Bloomberg News in December, he acknowledged that his firm is “doing things a little different to what’s been done before, and that’s always going to kind of garner attention and commentary.”In October, Greensill’s firm had been considering a capital raising that would have valued it at $7 billion. At the time, when its banking arm was facing regulatory scrutiny and clients had hit financial difficulties, the firm said that the fund-raising would help boost growth. More recently, the firm was in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. on a multi-billion dollar financing deal that would give the supply chain more headroom, Sky News reported last month.Read more: Greensill Bank Looks to Raise Cash, Cut Risk to Sanjeev GuptaIn addition to discussing the possibility of insolvency, Greensill is now in talks on a sale of its operating business to Apollo, people familiar with the matter said.Credit Suisse’s decision to suspend its funds came after credit insurance recently lapsed on some of the loans Greensill made, according to people briefed on the matter. That left some debt no longer valued on the strength of the insurer but rather on the underlying borrower, the people said. The freeze has left Greensill’s firm without a key buyer of the debt it arranges for companies.It also adds to a series of hits to the Zurich-based bank, which is still recovering from a damaging spying scandal a year ago. Since then, new Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has had to contend with legal charges related to mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and a writedown on a hedge fund investment. The bank was also left staring at steep losses, along with other lenders, when the stock of Luckin coffee imploded in an accounting fraud.In addition to being an early Greensill backer, SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse supply-chain funds. The conglomerate pulled $700 million out of the Credit Suisse funds last year amid conflict-of-interest accusations that sparked an internal review at the Swiss bank. The investment into Greensill by SoftBank’s Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.After its review last year, Credit Suisse overhauled the funds’ investment guidelines to limit how much exposure they can have to a single borrower, but kept some loans to companies backed by SoftBank, according to latest available fund documents from Credit Suisse. The bank had been looking at ways to reduce its ties to Greensill, people familiar with the matter said earlier Monday.Credit Suisse is considering winding down the investments packaged by Greensill, replacing the firm as the main source for the assets, or moving loans to firms linked to Gupta out of its supply-chain finance funds, the people said, asking for anonymity because a decision hasn’t been made yet. It’s unclear how much of the Credit Suisse supply-chain finance funds are currently tied up with Gupta.Crucial Buyers“Greensill acknowledges the decision by Credit Suisse to temporarily gate the two Supply Chain Finance Funds dealing in Greensill-sourced assets,” a spokesperson for the firm said by email. “We remain in advanced talks with potential outside investors in our company and hope to be able to update further on that process imminently.” The spokesman declined to comment on any discussions on the sale or insolvency of the operating company.Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at GAM that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. While assets managed in GAM’s supply-chain finance funds were relatively short-term, other funds that held some longer-term loans to Gupta took almost a year to liquidate those.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Are Taking Bullish Bets on $75K and Higher By Summer

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • As usual, Warren Buffett's letter was full of advice — here's how to apply it

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Treasury Curve Dysfunction Ignites Talk of Federal Reserve Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil in Treasuries that has sent longer-dated yields soaring is stoking talk that the Federal Reserve might look to revive Operation Twist in order to reassert stronger control over interest rates at both ends of the yield curve.Rising expectations about inflation and an unraveling of market positions helped send bond yields surging last week, with the benchmark 10-year rate spiking above 1.6% for the first time in around 12 months. The surge has brought with it sloppy auctions, worsening liquidity and a wider difference between bid and offer prices. At the same time, there is also concern about rates at the front end potentially going too low, with funding markets hovering around zero amid an abundance of dollars that’s being fueled by monetary policy, fiscal measures and changing bill-supply dynamics.The phenomena at both ends of the curve represent possible threats to the Fed’s control of policy, and that has observers casting about for potential next steps by central bank officials. Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have an array of tools at their disposal -- for example, a tweak to the interest on excess reserves rate to help control the front end. But a number of analysts have been recommending the revival of a so-called twist maneuver, which would see it simultaneously increasing its holdings of longer-term debt and reducing its ownership of Treasury bills.“The Fed is simultaneously losing control of both the U.S. front end and back end rates curves for different reasons,” Bank of America strategists Mark Cabana, Meghan Swiber and Olivia Lima wrote in a note to clients. The implementation of a twist “kills 3 birds with one stone.”Their argument is that it would help lift rates at the short-end and stabilize yields at the long end, but do so in a reserve neutral fashion that lessens the pressure on banks to hold more capital under the supplementary leverage ratio. To address market functioning issues, the Fed could initially sell $80 billion a month of bills and concentrating monthly purchases in Treasuries maturing in 4 1/2 years or more, they wrote.Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar has also recommended the Fed embark on a twist to stabilize yields in addition to offering greater clarity on the supplementary leverage ratio, with uncertainty around that also adding fuel to recent gyrations.The last time the Fed utilized a twist was in 2011, when the central bank decided to sell shorter-dated Treasuries in favor of longer-dated holdings to help spur the recovery by lowering long-term borrowing costs.Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Monday that while the central bank has control of the short end, the long end of the yield curve is a natural reaction to the outlook.Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said for twist to be a “viable option,” the Fed would have to first focus on stabilizing the front end of the curve, emphasizing the “long road to unemployment and sustained 2% inflation.” They don’t expect the Fed to push back against the back of the curve.And while Bank of America is busy talking about the need for a twist, they say it might be some time before the Fed also comes to that conclusion, noting that policy makers likely need to see signs of a further deterioration in liquidity and market conditions.“There will likely be more market pain before the Fed is forced to act,” they wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.