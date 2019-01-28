Saudi Aramco to Buy Hyundai Oilbank Stake for $1.6 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is buying up to a 19.9 percent stake in South Korean oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co. for 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., according to a regulatory filing.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings and the Saudi state oil company are expected to hold board meetings early next month to approve the investment, a Hyundai Heavy Industries Group spokesman said. The South Korean company, which rose as much as 5.6 percent after the announcement, hopes to complete the sale this year and Saudi Aramco is expected to buy Hyundai Oilbank shares for 36,000 won each.

The company known as Aramco has been on a refinery spree in Asia, with plans to invest in plants in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and China to help secure long-term markets for its crude. The purchase of an Hyundai Oilbank stake helps expand Saudi Arabia’s presence in one of its biggest buyers of oil. The producer already holds 63.4 percent of the common stock of S-Oil Corp., another Korean refiner.

Hyundai Oilbank has 650,000 barrels of daily oil refining capacity, and exports petroleum products globally, according to its website. It operates 2,400 gas stations and charging stations around South Korea. It also produces petrochemicals and has an oil terminal at Ulsan.

Aramco sold about 12 percent of its total crude exports to South Korea in December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has been preparing an initial public offering of Hyundai Oilbank but that could be delayed due to the share sale to Aramco, according to the company spokesman.

