U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,901.00
    -96.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,878.25
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.50
    -7.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.33
    -0.82 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.32 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.96
    -2.70 (-9.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7670
    -0.3570 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.08
    +1,218.77 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.67
    +47.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

SAUDI AUTOVILLE CONCLUDES WITH GREAT FANFARE AND FANDOM

·2 min read

- Region's biggest car show brings over who's who of auto racers and stunt drivers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Saudi International Festival of Motoring, publicly known as Autoville, has concluded on Friday after one-week of action-packed activities and thrilling events. Held by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA,) the weeklong event saw participation from more than 100 globally renowned automotive brands on an area of 1.7 square kilometers.

SAUDI AUTOVILLE CONCLUDES WITH GREAT FANFARE AND FANDOM

As the Middle East's largest interactive automotive event, Autoville witnessed a huge turnout among lovers of everything automotive, who flocked to the Dirab Motor Park near the Saudi capital Riyadh to experience adventure and stunt driving side by side with their favorite rally drivers in their favorite cars.

The who's who of rallying and stunt driving were there, among them Saudi drift racer and twice-over Guinness World Records breaker Abdulhadi Al Qahtani, as well as drift legend Ken Block and world-renowned stunt drivers Vaughn Gethin Jr. and Remy Bizouard, among many others. The carnival also included concerts by the artists Majid Al Mohandes, Zina Emad, Aseel Hammim, DJ Aseel and Ayed, in addition to Ramy Jamal, Msallam, Ahmed Bachan, Hamo Beca and Hassan Shakoush.

Automobile fans got to participate hands-on in many activities, such as drift lessons with Chelsea DeNofa; professional stunt driving with Team RTR; Tokyo Drift Ride Alongs, Suzuki Swift Track Experience; all of which brought fans together with their favorite celebrities to experience together the kind of action and excitement they only see in movies.

"We are infinitely proud of the success of the Autoville festival," said Amjad Shaker, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the SCEGA, which oversees the Carnival, "The whole idea behind the event was direct interaction between champs and audiences, to give them the opportunity to experience first-hand all the cars, the excitement, and the joy of the festival's various shows and talk to their favorite auto racing and stunt driving stars and ask them how they do their tricks."

Autoville's events included a concours show of high-end and classic automobiles from the likes of Aston Martin, Bugatti, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Hispano Suiza, and Mercedes-Benz, among other upscale brands, who showed off 25 of the most aspirational automobiles from the 1930s through the 1990s.

The festival aims to rouse interest in auto racing and professional driving to diversify the national economy and bolster tourism – both objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 – as well as provide an opportunity for automakers and OEMs to showcase their latest and greatest products directly to consumers, and to help ferret out future Saudi racing champions who would represent their nation at international events.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737991/Saudi_Autoville.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Dog friendly brewery has plans for Fishers | Street names changing in Carmel

    Fishers needs more housing | Parents back at school board podium | Dog friendly brewery has plans for Fishers

  • Here are 10+ biggest events not to miss in Bradenton, Sarasota in first half of 2022

    2022 is in full swing and it’s time to start planning for some fun!

  • Mark your calendar for these 2022 Arizona music festivals, from Innings to Country Thunder

    Here's a look at every major music festival in Phoenix and surrounding areas for 2022: Country Thunder, Innings Festival, M3F, Body Language and more.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • CIBC Launches the CIBC Black Entrepreneur Program

    CIBC (TSE: CM) announced today that it has established the CIBC Black Entrepreneur Program. The program is designed to help Black community entrepreneurs achieve their ambition to start, operate and grow their businesses. The new program includes a C$15 million commitment tied to business loans of up to C$250,000, non-repayable loans for Black entrepreneurs, and support for education. The intention is to help break down barriers to financial inclusion for entrepreneurs in the Black community, he

  • Sacklers, States Near Bigger Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the billionaire Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma LP are close to a deal to increase their contribution to the OxyContin maker’s sweeping opioid settlement, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets W

  • PGI's West Prefers U.S. Over Other DM & EM Stocks

    Principal Global Investors Executive Director International Business & Clients Kirk West says he is retaining a preference for the U.S. over other DM and EM stocks. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Bitcoin's 15th Bear Market Since Its Creation in 2009, Arca Study Finds Most Investors Believe Traditional Securities Will Be Digitized in 5-10 Years

    “First Mover" hosts speak to Arca Co-founder and CEO Rayne Steinberg as the firm releases a study revealing the top trends for digital assets. Taipei-based XREX wants to bridge the world using stablecoins. Co-founder Wayne Huang shares the state of crypto in Taiwan. TRLabs co-founder Xin Li-Cohen shares details for the $4.2 million fundraising round from leading art and tech investors and his views on the NFT market.

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealAustralia’s central bank

  • Oil slips to $89 as OPEC+, U.S. inventories eyed

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday, staying close to a seven-year high hit last week, weighed by expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories, although the prospect of a limited production hike by OPEC+ countries and solid demand growth lent support. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, is undershooting its monthly output increases and is expected to keep its policy of gradual hikes in place at a meeting on Wednesday. "Demand is expected to keep on climbing," said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose 39% in 2021 to $20.4 million

    Starbucks Corp. disclosed that Chief Executive Kevin Johnson's total compensation for 2021 totaled $20.43 million in 2021, up 39% from $14.67 million in 2020, which was down from $19.24 million in 2019. According to the coffee giant's 2021 proxy statement released late Friday, Johnson's base salary rose 4.5% from a year ago to $1.61 million, while the value of stock awards grew 32% to $14.76 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation increased 117% to $4.03 million, while all other compe

  • Treasury raises borrowing estimate for first quarter

    The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $729 billion in the first quarter, which is $254 billion higher than previously estimated.

  • Dow Jones Extends Gains As Nasdaq Outperforms; These Chip Companies Have Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher Monday after opening negative. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq outperformed other major indexes.

  • What to Expect from JPMorgan’s Viva Wallet Acquisition

    JPMorgan (JPM) is America’s largest investment banking stock by market cap. Led by Jamie Dimon, the firm has achieved tremendous success in recent times through offerings in investment banking, trading, loan origination, related consumer products, and more. I am bullish on the stock. Viva Wallet Acquisition JPMorgan has agreed a deal to acquire 49% of a European cloud-based payments company, Viva Wallet. The acquisition reiterates the bank's emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions by expan

  • BMO Capital Cuts Price Target On HCA Healthcare

    BMO Capital has lowered the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) to $250 from $275 while keeping the Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 results. Analyst Matt Borsch notes execution was very strong, but HCA still contends with near-term issues that include uneven volumes, staffing constraints, and related wage and other inflation. The analyst also adds that the Q4 results are likely to continue to be volatile. Related: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Issues FY22

  • Exclusive-Pearson buys certification group Credly in deal valued at $200m

    Education group Pearson has agreed to buy the certification company Credly to expand its offering to businesses looking to train and retain workers at a time of tight labour markets and rapid technological innovation. The global learning company said on Monday it had agreed to buy Credly in a deal that valued it at $200 million, in its latest move to respond to the demand for workforce training in areas like IT. Pearson already owned 20%.

  • NFT Market Dynamics Unveil Worrying Signals for the Crypto Sphere

    Chris Burniske warned that the current divergences between the crypto and NFT markets could lead to an eventual crash in the digital assets space.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero Str