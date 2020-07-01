Saudi Bank Merger Points to Trouble at Heart of the Economy

(Bloomberg) -- When Saudi Arabia last saw a merger of two of its biggest banks, the oil price was recovering from a dramatic slump, the kingdom was in the midst of a deep recession and its debt exceeded the size of the economy.

That was in 1999, as Samba Financial Group joined forces with United Saudi Bank to create one of the largest banks in the country. Just over two decades later, Samba is once again at the center of consolidation as a year intended to showcase the progress of the kingdom’s transformation plan turns into one of the most testing in its recent history.

The financial industry was supposed to be the linchpin of “Vision 2030,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s masterplan to wean the economy off oil. Global investors would put money into state assets being privatized and buy government bonds to help fund new projects. Domestic banks would lend to entrepreneurs and families to help them set up businesses and buy homes.

Instead, banks have joined their counterparts across the world in reacting to a raft of unforeseen challenges while the Saudi central bank has been forced to step in to shore up the financial industry. The collapse in oil prices coupled with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has crippled Saudi Arabia’s revenue. Shutdowns of business activity remain in place as the authorities struggle to control the pandemic.

Saudi lenders could have been saddled with as much as 10 billion riyals ($2.7 trillion) of provisions for potential defaults had the central bank not intervened, governor Ahmed Alkholifey said on Tuesday.

“The banking sector will come under immense pressure to support sovereign and quasi-sovereign borrowing needs, as global bank lending is likely to remain constrained,” said Rachna Uppal, senior analyst for the Gulf at London-based research company Castlereagh Associates. “The future success of Saudi Arabia’s diversification strategy will depend on the development of a viable private sector, which needs more investment—not less.”

The $15.6 billion combination of National Commercial Bank and Samba, which was announced last week, would create a banking giant in terms of loans with almost a 30% market share in the kingdom and give the Public Investment Fund a stronger hand in the economy to help finance the hundreds of billions of dollars in new projects. Chaired by Prince Mohammed, PIF is the largest shareholder in both NCB and Samba, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Serious discussions on the deal started in March, Samba Chairman Ammar Alkhudairy said. That was the month the oil price halved and the Covid-19 outbreak escalated worldwide.

The two businesses complement each other, with NCB dominant in retail and mortgages and Samba catering to large Saudi companies, Alkhudairy said in an emailed response to questions. In a separate statement, NCB Chairman Saeed Al-Ghamdi echoed that rationale.

“In the short to medium term, having a very strong balance sheet will help in reducing the negative impact of the economic maelstrom the world is enduring,” Alkhudairy said. “In the longer term, the merged bank will be able to seize opportunities and outperform the peers.”

The economic hinterland is clear. The International Monetary Fund warned in February that without significant reform financial wealth as a proportion of gross domestic product would drop to zero by around 2036. Since then, the government has said it would borrow 100 billion riyals more in 2020 than planned, and raised its debt ceiling to 50% of GDP from 30%.

The government has responded to the deteriorating outlook by tripling consumer tax and increasing duties on a 53-page list of products while cutting back on spending across infrastructure projects and allowances paid to public employees.

“The austerity measures will heap more pressure onto the banking system,” said Ashraf Madani, an analyst at rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. “We see downward pressure on both profitability and asset quality over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Several years of low lending growth were already leading banks to look at consolidation as a way to create value and more deals are possible, Madani said. Two smaller Saudi banks, SABB and Alawwal, completed a merger in 2018.

