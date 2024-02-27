Saudi Chemicals Giant Reports Surprise Loss on Slowing Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s top chemicals maker suffered a surprise net loss in 2023 and said there’s still “considerable uncertainty” as the industry struggles with slowing demand.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., also known as Sabic, missed analyst estimates of a profit to instead report a loss of 2.77 billion riyals ($739 million), compared with profit of 16.53 billion in 2022. Revenue also fell from a year ago as average selling prices and volumes declined.

Sabic’s earnings highlight the struggle for chemical companies as they grapple with a weak market, slower economic growth and lower product prices. It also attributed the loss to discontinued operations after it divested its steel unit Hadeed. Shares are down 4.3% this year following a decline of more than 6% last year.

The company, in which Saudi Aramco owns a majority stake, is likely to remain under pressure through the first half of this year, with subdued spreads for some of its key products, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Even so, it sees Sabic better placed than peers given its low and fixed feedstock costs and said its varied products should help support margins.

Sabic’s long-term rating was affirmed at by Moody’s at A1 on Monday, with a positive outlook.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil producer and exporter, is scheduled to publish results on March 10.

