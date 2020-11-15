U.S. markets closed

Saudi Debt Beats Peers for Now as Bond Traders Brace for Biden

Farah Elbahrawy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The bonds of OPEC’s largest crude producer have shrugged off historically low energy prices and the coronavirus pandemic this year. Investors are pondering how long that outperformance will last with Joe Biden in the White House.

Saudi Arabia’s U.S. dollar-denominated debt has handed investors an average return of about 10% this year through Nov. 13, the second-best performance among developing nations, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Despite its dependence on crude, the kingdom is one of the highest-rated sovereigns in emerging markets and its yields are more closely correlated to U.S. Treasuries than those of its developing-nation peers. Its $7 billion sale of Eurobonds in April was heavily oversubscribed, with investors placing around $54 billion of orders. The yield on Saudi Arabia’s 2060 dollar notes has dropped more than a percentage point since their offering seven months ago.

“There was a strong interest by Taiwanese insurers for A-rated longer-dated debt, and Saudi as well as Qatar have been net beneficiaries of this hunt for yield,” said Sergey Dergachev, a money manager at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH in Frankfurt. Saudi-specific themes “have almost not been a driver at all for credit spreads of the country’s sovereign bonds this year,” he said.

At the same time, Biden’s victory has raised concern that U.S. relations with the Gulf nation could cool as its leaders face more of the traditional American scolding over human rights and a restoration of the diplomatic norms bypassed by Donald Trump.

The new White House administration could become an important “medium-term theme” for Saudi Arabia, according to Dergachev.

Saudi Arabia’s bonds are also already “fairly valued,” even though their spreads are trading at wider levels than similarly rated Malaysian debt, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai.

The kingdom’s “credit trends are negative, at current oil prices,” he said. “I would not expect any further spread tightening.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 10%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets continued their upward trend this week, gaining ground since the November 3 vote. There is an optimistic view that politics will settle into a more normal pattern with a new Administration. Even so, investors have been wary this past autumn – as there is plenty to be wary about. The coronavirus has started a comeback with the advent of cooler weather, and the political uncertainty that surrounded the election has left the status of further economic stimulus packages in limbo.It’s times like these that investors start taking a renewed interest in dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive stocks, and for good reason: a reliable dividend keeps the income flowing, no matter what the markets do. Wall Street analysts have chimed in – and they are recommending high-yield dividend stocks for investors looking to find protection for their portfolio. Here, we’ll take a look at three stocks that fit a profile: a Strong Buy rating from the analyst community, and a dividend yield that gives at least 10%.Stellus Capital (SCM)Stellus Capital offers capital solutions (read: debt financing) for companies in the lower mid-market range. These are companies that may have difficulty accessing capital through large banks; Stellus shoulders the higher risk as an investment opportunity. The capital company’s portfolio includes 67 companies, $1.6 billion in assets under management, and over $6 billion in total funds invested.Stellus has been raising its dividend payment this year. The next dividend has already been declared for December, and shows an effective increase to 31 cents per common share. This comes from combining the regular 25 cent payment with a special 6-cent dividend, and after the company paid out 25 cents per share in the previous two quarters. Counting the regular dividend, the payment annualizes to $1 per common share, and gives a yield of 10.91%.Writing from Raymond James, analyst Robert Dodd says, “Core earnings covered the base dividend in 3Q20, and a strong spillover position should cushion the dividend in 2021. We continue to view the risk /reward attractively."The analyst added, "The SCM pipeline looks robust, with ~10 portfolio companies going through various stages of due diligence. Repayments in 4Q20 could be as high as $30M - with a modest positive impact to NAV from exits above fair value marks at 3Q20.”To this end, Dodd rates SCM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $11 price target. This figure implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Overall, Stellus’ Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, including 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $9.43 and its average price target of $10.17 suggests it has a one-year upside potential of ~8%. (See SCM stock analysis on TipRanks)WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)Next up is WhiteHorse Finance, another BDC. WhiteHorse’s focus is on small-cap companies, valued at $50 million to $350 million, and WHF’s investments are typically in the $10 million to $50 million range. WhiteHorse’s portfolio totals more than $595 million.A better outlook for the future, based on earnings recovery, has given a firm foundation to dividend payments, and WhiteHorse has kept up its 35.5 cents regular dividend. Combined with a 12.5 cent special dividend, this makes the most recent payment 48 cents per common share. The yield is a sky-high 12.29%.Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski is upbeat about WhiteHorse, noting “WHF reported 3Q20 core net investment income (NII) of $0.38/share versus our $0.32 estimate and consensus' $0.29E. The bottom line was boosted by an interest recovery, but what encouraged us most was both growth and improvement in asset quality. $58.3M of funding activity was only partially offset by only $26.5M of repayments, driving ~8.8% linked-quarter growth in investments alongside mark appreciation."The 5-star analyst added, "Management seemed optimistic about the outlook for loan growth, saying that it was perhaps the best environment they had seen since 2012–2013, and they clearly have the capacity to put capital to work. The current gross leverage of 0.94x (and net 0.87x) sits below management's 1.00–1.25x target leverage, leaving ample room for growth in coming quarters amidst a strong investment pipeline."As a result, Kotowski gives the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $15 price target implies a robust 29% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here)Overall, WhiteHorse has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, with 3 buy-side reviews on record. The stock is currently priced at $11.65 and its $13.25 average price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 14%. (See WHF stock analysis on TipRanks)Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)Last but not least is Capital Southwest, another Texas-based company in the business development sector. CSWC focuses on lending and credit options for mid-market companies. Capital Southwest boasts a portfolio featuring $664 million invested into 69 companies, and has over $150 million in liquidity available.Revenues have been recovering since going negative in Q1, at the height of the corona crisis. Sequential gains in both Q1 and Q2 have brought quarterly revenues to $21 million, while earnings in Q3 showed a strong spike to 45 cents per share, the highest value in over two years.Rising earnings have allowed Capital Southwest to keep up its history of reliable dividend payments. The company raised its dividend going into 2020, and has maintained the 51-cent payment all year. The 10.5% yield is more than 4x higher than the average found among financial sector peer companies, bringing CSWC to the attention of dividend investors.Among CSWC's fans is JMP analyst Devin Ryan, who rates the stock a Buy and gives it a $17 price target. (To watch Ryan's track record, click here)"Overall, we think results for the quarter were strong and that Capital Southwest is one of the most attractive ways to gain exposure to lower-middle-market direct originations. We highlight improving credit quality, strong portfolio growth, a solid pipeline of deal flow, sustainable core/supplemental dividends and management’s focus on expenses as reasons we think the stock is positioned to outperform," Ryan opined.All in all, CSWC has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares have an average price target of $15.67, which is almost flat compared to the current trading price. The real return here is in the dividend. (See CSWC stock analysis at TipRanks)

  • This Petty Squabble Is Your Big Chance to Load up on Alibaba Stock

    A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) had three major catalysts on the horizon. I thought Alibaba stock was a good buy at the time.  Source: Kevin Chen Photography / Shutterstock.com The good news for Alibaba investors is that two of those three catalysts have worked out well. The bad news is that the third has been an unmitigated disaster.  Jack Ma and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have totally botched the Ant Financial IPO. Fortunately for Alibaba investors, the market has completely overreacted to the news. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The Ant-related Alibaba sell-off is a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. And it’s in China’s best interest to demonstrate to the world they can trust Chinese investments. Bullish Catalysts for Alibaba Stock Let’s discuss the good news for Alibaba first. Joe Biden won the US election. More importantly for Alibaba investors, Donald Trump lost the election. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season Trump made his trade war with China one of the centerpieces of his administration. His animosity toward China coupled with his unpredictability created a cloud of uncertainty for Chinese stocks like Alibaba for four years. It doesn’t even matter whether or not Biden will be “soft” on China. Getting Trump out of the White House is bullish for Alibaba and other Chinese stocks. The next bullish catalyst in the past couple of weeks was Alibaba’s third-quarter earnings. The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.83 in the most recent quarter, topping consensus analyst estimates of $2.08. Revenue for the quarter was up 30% to $22.83 billion, slightly missing analyst estimates of $23.19 billion. Alibaba’s cloud revenue was up 60%, far surpassing the growth rates of US cloud leaders Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The cherry on top of a strong quarter for Alibaba was its blowout Singles’ Day numbers. This week, Alibaba reported a record $74.1 billion in Singles’ Day gross merchandise value, nearly double last year’s $38 billion in sales. For perspective, Alibaba generated about seven times the $10.4 billion Amazon generated during its 48-hour Prime Day sales event this year.  Ant IPO Debacle Despite all the good things mentioned above that should have a positive impact on the Alibaba stock price and its long-term business outlook, the stock has taken a major beating in the past couple of weeks. It all started with Jack Ma opening his mouth. Jack Ma was a co-founder of Alibaba and the founder of Ant Group, which is 33% owned by Alibaba.  Prior to the Ant IPO, Ma said in a speech that Chinese banks operate with a “pawnshop mentality.” First, most major Chinese banks are state-owned. In China, the “state” is the CCP, of which Ma is a member. But Ma apparently decided to criticize the CCP just days before the Ant IPO, which was on track to be the biggest in the history of the world.  Ma should have known better. The CCP responded by announcing brand new rules on micro-lending in China and promptly pulling the Ant IPO when the company didn’t immediately comply with those rules. The CCP then followed up by proposing new antitrust regulations that could impact pricing, payment methods and data used by Chinese tech companies. The Chinese government felt Ma was out of line with his comments. Ma made a power play with his criticism, and the CCP felt they needed to put him and other Chinese tech entrepreneurs in their place. But this petty power drama has already wiped more than $280 billion in value from Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba. It has also further tarnished the already pretty horrible reputation Chinese stocks have on the global market.  The CCP should have known better. What It Means for Alibaba Stock At the end of the day, I believe this political bickering in China won’t result in many major disruptions to Alibaba’s business. It’s not in China’s best interest to cripple some of its biggest economic growth engines. At the same time, Ant Group’s reputation has been tarnished, and new regulations could have a significant impact on its business.  The Patriarch Organization estimates Ant’s valuation could drop from around $300 billion to $150 billion by the time it goes public, likely in 2021. In other words, the value of Alibaba’s 33% stake could drop by $50 billion. Fortunately for Alibaba investors, the company’s market cap is already down by more than $120 billion so far in  November. In other words, Alibaba stock seems to be pricing in that Ant is now worthless. Of course, that idea is ridiculous considering Ant is China’s largest digital payment platform.  All this drama surrounding Ant, Ma and the CCP will ultimately blow over. It’s in all parties’ best interest for Ant, Alibaba and China to succeed on the world stage. In the meantime, I agree with Jim Cramer’s take on the Alibaba sell-off.  “I am pounding the table to buy Alibaba.” On the date of publication, Wayne Duggan held a long position in BABA. Wayne Duggan has been a U.S. News & World Report Investing contributor since 2016 and is a staff writer at Benzinga, where he has written more than 7,000 articles. He is the author of the book “Beating Wall Street With Common Sense,” which focuses on investing psychology and practical strategies to outperform the stock market. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post This Petty Squabble Is Your Big Chance to Load up on Alibaba Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Double Down on Nio Stock as a Pullback Seems Unlikely

    The year just keeps on getting better and better for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock. It posted record deliveries in September and continues to increase its revenues at a healthy pace in the third quarter. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Nio has a lot of momentum heading into the latter part of the year. As a result, Nio stock’s six-month return relative to the S&P 500 is a massive 1,048%. Though it’s currently overvalued, the poor possibilities of a pullback present a great opportunity for investors to expand their portfolios. Electric vehicle players are riding high on the tailwinds from the U.S. election. President-Elect Joe Biden’s win offers greater hope for a sound partnership with China and renewable energy advancement. Nio stock and its competition rose sharply when Biden claimed victory. With a solid third quarter, I expect Nio stock to climb even higher because it’s best to invest in the stock at this time.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Earnings Preview Nio will report its third-quarter results on Nov. 17. So far, the vibes are positive as the company hit a new sales record in the quarter. However, investors would be interested in knowing the outlook for the remainder of the year with the volatile business environment. All in all, though, it seems like another solid quarter for Nio. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season Deliveries increased by roughly 154.3% compared to the same period last year. The company’s September deliveries were its highest for a month, with 4,708 deliveries. These deliveries represent a growth of over 133% year-over-year. Combines sales of the company’s ES6, ES8, and EC6 models were 26,375 for this year. Nio continues to face competition from international and domestic competitors. Its local rival Li Auto also performed well in the third quarter, with 3,504 deliveries in September alone. This number represents a 31.3% growth sequentially. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also facing the heat from China’s local competition, slashing prices for its Model 3 EVs. Analysts estimate revenues to be $616.3 million for the third quarter, which is up 139.8% year-over-year. Additionally, its loss per share is expected to 17 cents, significantly better than the 35 cents loss per share year-over-year. Puzzling Valuation Source: Chart courtesy of StockRover.com Nio stock’s current valuation has been a significant subject of debate in the EV industry. The chart above shows how the price-sales ratio for Nio is significantly higher than Tesla. Even though Nio is roughly one-eighth of Tesla’s market capitalization, it is trading over 28x forward sales. On the flip side, with a $394 billion valuation, Tesla is trading at roughly 22x forward sales. Analysts are in two minds about the price targets for the stock. However, the vast majority of analysts believe that the stock is trading well over its mean target price. According to estimates, it is trading at twice its current price. The EV space is exceptionally competitive, and the company lacks profitability, which weakens its case. Additionally, Nio’s beta is at 2.6, which points to the riskiness of the investment. On the flip side, some argue that Nio stock’s valuation is justified. It has been growing its deliveries by double digits for the past several quarters and has the support of the Chinese government in advancing its presence in the domestic market. Moreover, it continues to narrow down its losses with every passing quarter. With the rapid increase in deliveries each month, expect the company to turn a profit soon. There are two ways of looking at things here. I feel as though both arguments have a lot of weight behind them, but the reality is that the stock is overvalued. However, it’s tough to say whether there would be a pullback anytime soon. Final Word on Nio Stock Nio is an exciting entry in the congested EV space. It continues to perform exceedingly well, posting healthy delivery numbers each quarter. It is priced significantly higher than its mean price targets, which limits its attractiveness to investors. Valuation metrics are on the higher side, going past industry stalwarts such as Tesla. However, it’s tough to foresee a pullback at this time so it wouldn’t be a bad time to load up on the stock. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Double Down on Nio Stock as a Pullback Seems Unlikely appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy with the Election Behind Us

    Snowflakes. Soy boys. And other pejoratives, many of which are unrepeatable in polite company. These are some of the lesser grievances that liberals have had to endure during the four years of the Trump administration. Barring unlikely and bizarre circumstances, President-elect Joe Biden will take over the White House, leading to much joy among the left. In this exuberance, it’s tempting to configure your long-term stocks to buy based on the election results. However, that would not be the wisest course of action. Don’t get me wrong — the transition to Democrats taking control of the executive office is wildly significant. As CNN reported, Biden plans to issue executive actions that will undo outgoing President Trump’s policies. Among them, controversial issues such as immigration reform will be top on the list. With such promised large-scale changes, of course it will have an impact on long-term stocks. But it’s important to not get myopic. Although you might want to direct your long-term stocks toward companies that will largely benefit from Democratic rule and avoid those that perform better under Republican stewardship, Biden probably won’t have full control of government. Even if he did, the Democrats can’t afford to alienate Americans who did not vote for the former Vice President.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips To be fair to Trump’s non-stop accusations of voter fraud, the electoral race was tight. Despite the federal government’s poor handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trump still won over several million voters across all demographics, largely due to his economic policy strengths. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season So, don’t buy into exclusively politically motivated narratives. Instead, for strategic portfolio allocation, consider companies that will do well irrespective of who’s in office. Based on large secular trends, these long-term stocks to buy should have an extended pathway to profitability. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Disney (NYSE:DIS) Costco (NASDAQ:COST) PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Ford (NYSE:F) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Finally, a word of advice that’s not financially related. Nothing is as bad as it seems nor is it as great as it seems. Besides, if Biden wants to make his stay in the White House last longer than four years, he’s got some compromising to do. Therefore, approach these long-term stocks to buy agnostically. Long-Term Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Under ordinary circumstances, the concept of Amazon being a leading candidate among long-term stocks to buy is almost sacrosanct. For one thing, you can look at the incredible resilience of AMZN stock over the years. Despite many bumps and bruises, against all manners of accusations of antitrust behaviors, the e-commerce giant has continued to forge ahead. It’s the disrupter that is often the bane of small businesses, yet it’s our disrupter. Recently, though, Amazon’s status as the pinnacle of capitalistic success has put it in hot water. Sure, the company’s CEO Jeff Bezos may have clashed with President Trump. It’s no secret who Bezos supports. But just because Biden is in office doesn’t mean it’s clear skies ahead for AMZN stock. No, Biden must answer to the Democrats. Traditionally, the left has championed workers’ causes, including unionization, which isn’t favorable to Amazon.com. So, does that mean investors should axe Amazon from their list of long-term stocks to buy? Not at all. Indeed, when you look at the growing prominence of e-commerce, Amazon plays a pivotal role. No matter who’s calling the shots, AMZN will remain a force to be reckoned with. Disney (DIS) Source: chrisdorney.Shutterstock.com Although the cruise ship and airliner industries arguably represent the face of suffering from the novel coronavirus, Disney has been one of the most deeply impacted names among long-term stocks. After all, people travel from all over the world to attend its vast theme park empire. In addition, the disruption to Hollywood hurt Disney’s pocket badly, making DIS stock a questionable investment. Therefore, it’s no surprise that encouraging developments from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on the coronavirus vaccine front gave the Magic Kingdom a much-needed boost. Should a vaccine provide a viable solution, high-contact businesses could once again flourish, particularly from pent-up demand. Further, the return of theme parks is going to be vital for many local economies as Disney was forced to lay off tens of thousands of employees. But should the coronavirus worsen — or an even scarier proposition, another pandemic arises in the near future — Disney has unlocked the key to its potential success. From the company’s Star Wars franchise was derived The Mandalorian, which has been a runaway success. But not many lay observers know that the production team filmed half the scenes in an ultra-advanced semicircular LED-based studio, which allows for real-time visualization that’s far superior to greenscreen technology. 7 Battery Stocks That Hold the Keys to Next-Gen Innovations In addition to the actors’ benefit, this LED system allows Disney to film in its own cocoon, sheltered from the outside world. That means the company can produce content even during a severe pandemic, which is a huge catalyst for DIS stock. Costco (COST) Source: ilzesgimene / Shutterstock.com During the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans rushed to their local Costco stores to pile up on the essentials. Cynically, the demand was great for the warehouse retailer on one hand because the company experienced Black Friday-like crowds every day. Of course, not all Costco members abided by the mitigation protocols, which made for interesting viewing on social media. Now, the U.S. is again making Covid-19-related headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that on Nov. 6, new daily infections hit just under 133,000 cases. At time of writing, the seven-day moving average has breached the 100,000 case level. That is simply wild, which suggests that we could see greater demand for COST stock. However, I’m not interested in Costco simply as a play on the pandemic. While the numbers look bad, there is an argument to be made that people are getting used to the crisis. Further, with Biden at the White House, it’s possible that more folks will take the health crisis seriously. No, my interest in COST stock is that the underlying company caters to the well off. If we have a K-shaped recovery, this is one of the names that should belong in your list of long-term stocks to buy. PayPal (PYPL) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com Another company among long-term stocks that has direct exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic, PayPal has seen its profile rise as people added one more reason to avoid cash: potentially, handling physical money could result in higher risk for coronavirus transmission. To be clear, we don’t know precisely how long the coronavirus sticks to surfaces such as paper money. However, this is more of a common-sense approach. Cash is germ friendly so unless we’re Scrooge McDuck, we shouldn’t be handling it too often. Still, this is just a one-dimensional factor for PYPL stock. I say this because whether we’re dealing with a pandemic or not, society is increasingly becoming cashless. Sure, there is the odd cash-only business that is still viable, such as your neighborhood pizzeria. But with digitalization comes multiple contactless payment options. At a certain point, you’d imagine that such business luddites will eventually go out of business if they don’t adapt. 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy in November Under $10 Further, PYPL stock is a compelling opportunity because of how the underlying company addresses the unbanked and underbanked communities. Lack of access to the financial system is a detriment to our connected ecosystem. Thus, PayPal is doing some social good by helping to even the playing field. Ford (F) Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com Prior to the election when the opinion polls showed Biden having a consistent lead over President Trump, many investors had the same idea regarding long-term stocks to buy: pivot to companies that have strong clean energy implications. For many, that meant piling into electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). To be sure, TSLA has absolutely dominated the markets. But in my view, this dominance also leaves the door open for Ford. True, American car companies have been languishing for years. However, Ford made a strong push to EVs with the Mustang Mach-E. Granted, automotive enthusiasts didn’t care for an SUV wearing the iconic Mustang badge. Still, demographic and consumer trends indicated that two-door pony cars were on their last legs. For F stock, the electric SUV just made business sense. Over the long run, I believe Ford can capture significant market share from Tesla. After all, Ford is a car company first. They’ve been in the business for a long time and understand what motivates the automotive market. Further, the Ford dealership and service center empire is vast, providing superior support for customers. If you love contrarian thinking, you may want to give F stock a good look. Nvidia (NVDA) Source: Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com One of the true no-brainer investments among long-term stocks, Nvidia offers extensive exposure to relevant markets. First and foremost, the company is renowned for its advanced graphics processors, powering some of the most groundbreaking video game systems. For those that are not familiar with the industry, video games have transitioned from niche consumer segment into a mainstream giant. As the coronavirus disruption demonstrated, games are no longer just for entertainment purposes. For example, racing simulators help Formula 1 drivers acclimate to tracks with which they’re not familiar. That has been even more crucial this year due to global shutdowns of live sporting events. Additionally, Nvidia powers the future through various artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies. An area of increasing competitiveness is autonomous driving. With so many players, it’s difficult to know which one will emerge victorious. But the underlying platforms will require advanced processors, which should boost demand for NVDA stock. 7 Penny Stocks That Are Ready to Take Off Finally, connectivity solutions will pave the way for smart city infrastructures. Again, Nvidia finds itself as one of the leaders in this space, a market which will likely only grow in importance. Therefore, if you’re not worried about day-to-day price swings, keep NVDA stock in your drawer. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com Joe Biden is hardly what you would call a perfect candidate. Although he has proven himself to be mentally fit, at his age, cobwebs have inevitably developed. And they’ve come out at some inopportune times. For instance, during the second and last presidential debate, President Trump hit him hard on his confused stance on fracking and other environmental issues. Nevertheless, as I mentioned earlier, Biden must answer to the Democrats. Consistently, the party has pushed issues such as addressing climate change. Therefore, one of the logical long-term stocks to buy is Brookfield Renewable Partners. Clearly, Biden would not be popular within his own party if he broke rank and decided to go all fossil fuel on everybody. Not surprisingly, BEP stock has put on a tremendous performance this year, gaining nearly 58% year-to-date. Further, the raging wildfires we suffered this year raises the importance of sustainability, which should bolster Brookfield. But I don’t see BEP stock as being a catalyst levered exclusively to Democrats. The reality is that younger people care deeply about the environment. Therefore, the next generation of Republican leaders can’t afford to alienate whole swathes of voters. Ultimately, that’s great news for Brookfield and other sustainability oriented companies. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in F stock. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy with the Election Behind Us appeared first on InvestorPlace.

