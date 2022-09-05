U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.84
    +1.97 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.60
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    -0.0042 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1477
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5730
    +0.4210 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.01
    +44.24 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.30
    -8.37 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.65
    -62.54 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Saudi Falcons Club: During the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition Innovative and Scientific Ideas for the Development of Falconry Come from Italy

Saudi Falcons Club
·3 min read
Workshop

During a workshop at the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition, researchers presented new scientific research applicable to the conservation of falcons.
During a workshop at the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition, researchers presented new scientific research applicable to the conservation of falcons.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a workshop at the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition, two Italian researchers Dr. Giovanni Granati and Athena Jitariuc presented new scientific research applicable to the conservation of falcons.

The research, which highlights new applications for drone technology in the preservations was a global first and an exclusive for the Arab region. Falcon conservation is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan which seeks to conserve wildlife and habitats and ensures that future generations enjoy the rich and unique natural diversity of Saudi Arabia as well as promote eco-tourism.

The researchers, who are also falconers, unveiled an innovative approach for the use of drones in protection of birds of prey. This sustainable approach combines falconry, modern technology as well as tradition and historical knowledge. Granati has written multiple books on the training birds of prey as well as falcon racing, hunting and rehabilitation. His new research highlights the application of drone technology in these fields. Indeed, during her remarks, Jitariuc noted the importance of taking advantage of the latest technologies to safeguard birds of prey around the world. A vision in line with Saudi Arabia environmental agenda.

During the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition, the two researchers presented the UFO, the first drone built exclusively for falconry. Drones have a number of applications in the context of falconry -- from rehabilitation to training. The pair also presented a backpack camera to study the movement dynamics of birds of prey in flight which marks the latest innovation in falcon conservation.

Now in its fourth year, the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2022, is expected to welcome over 500,000 people, from over 30 participating countries, making it the biggest edition of the event thus far. Visitors have the chance to purchase the world’s leading equipment from a number of pavilions in the 15 exhibition sections. Over 350 exhibitors will be in attendance providing visitors with a plethora of unique and exciting entertainment options.

Also featured at the exhibition is an international and local art gallery, photography competition, museum and falcon auction. During her presentation, Athena underlined:

“If we will find the support of the Arab populations, we could create the first rehabilitation center without the aid of containment cages, where the birds of prey are rehabilitated with predation simulations created with the UFO drone until they will be completely self-sufficient. In short, this is an innovative project that is worth observing.”

In October 2021, Saudi Arabia launched the first wave of over 60 programs and projects that contribute to the overarching targets for the Saudi Green Initiative, which was announced by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. This wave represents more than SAR 700 billion of investment, in the growth of the green economy of which the falcon event is part.

Media Contact: Ahmad AlRefaie – ahmad.alrefaie@xpotential-data.com +966 54 501 7470

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08695bbc-3005-4dc8-9f9c-fb73b2b64a61


