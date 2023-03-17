U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Saudi gears up for its grand debut at MATTA Fair 2023

·4 min read

Saudi showcases authentic Arabian culture, experiences and hospitality at Malaysia's biggest travel fair as destination partner

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) will make its debut at MATTA Fair 2023, Malaysia's leading consumer travel fair, as sponsor and destination partner, showcasing its rich culture and heritage as one of the world's last frontiers of tourism.

Saudi Tourism Authority is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi, the true home of Arabia, as a world-class, must-visit tourism destination. The Saudi pavilion will provide a platform for partners to engage directly with and build relationships with STA representatives showcasing the breadth and diversity of the country's dynamic tourism offering.

With a 121% YoY growth from the pre-pandemic levels, the country achieved 93.5 million visits in 2022 and is outpacing global tourism sector recovery as recognized by the UNWTO. As the world's biggest investor in tourism, Saudi has committed over a hundred billion dollars to developing new destinations by 2030.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President – APAC, Saudi Tourism Authority, said, "We are delighted to be present here as the destination partner for MATTA Fair 2023 and have this opportunity to showcase the beauty of Saudi. The Saudi destination offering is unparalleled. Authentic Arabian culture, rich heritage, diverse landscapes are at the heart of what Saudi offers Malaysian travelers. Our role is to support our partners, showcase the new, undiscovered experiences and unlock the wealth of opportunity the destination presents as we embark on our ambitious goal of welcoming 100 million visits by 2030."

Malaysia is already a key tourism source market for Saudi, with 312,000 Malaysian visitors in 2022 and an aim to double visitor numbers this year. In the run-up to the fair, Saudi Tourism Authority hosted a successful roadshow in Kuala Lumpur last month with 22 partners including DMCs, hoteliers, Umrah companies and travel associations to announce the launch of Nusuk (nusuk.sa), the new Umrah integrated digital platform which welcomes pilgrims globally to experience Umrah.

Enhanced Umrah+ packages designed to welcome Malaysian travelers to discover Saudi as a great holiday destination with rich cultural and historical offerings, pristine nature and diverse landscapes will be showcased at the exhibition. The packages will highlight the latest developments and most attractive destinations in Saudi, including:

  • Culture and Heritage: Saudi is home to six UNESCO World Heritage Sites and more than 10,000 archaeological sites that are yet unexplored, including historical places like Al Balad in Jeddah and Turaif in Diriyah – the birthplace of Saudi.

    Preserving its heritage and history, a $50.6 billion masterplan will transform Diriyah, a 300-year-old city, into one of the world's most exciting cultural sites.

    AlUla, a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, and historic dwellings that hold 200,000 years of ancient history, will also open Wadi ALFann, Valley of the Arts in 2024. 

  • Nature:  Saudi boasts some of the world's most vibrant, untouched coral reefs in the Red Sea. Holidaymakers can charter a boat for some deep-sea fishing, scuba dive and snorkel year-round off the coast off Jeddah while enjoying pristine beaches offering every water sport imaginable.

  • Entertainment: Saudi is emerging as a major entertainment hub in the region, having hosted large sporting events and world-class festivals such as Diriyah E-Prix and Formula 1 in Jeddah; MDLBeast, the world's largest music festival and Riyadh Seasons – a mega festival which attracted more than one million visitors in its first week.

In addition, visitors can look forward to the Stopover Visa, available to all leisure, business and religious Malaysian travelers flying on SAUDIA and flynas. Travelers can experience a stopover in Saudi for up to 96 hours and enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay with Saudia. This makes Saudi a perfect stopover destination for Malaysians traveling to Europe, UK and US.

Find out more about Saudi's tourism offerings on the Visit Saudi website or explore Nusuk at www.nusuk.sa.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/saudi-gears-up-for-its-grand-debut-at-matta-fair-2023-301774857.html

SOURCE Saudi Tourism Authority

