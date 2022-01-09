U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.3400 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,338.16
    -329.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL MOTOR FESTIVAL (AUTOVILLE) SPINS AWAY IN SAUDI ARABIA

·3 min read

Car lovers are in for a Tokyo Drift experience behind the wheel of Suzuki's Swift, with a whole lot of fun in store

- With participation of the Saudi Ministry of Health, Visitors can get their third Covid shot at Autoville

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi International Motor Festival (Autoville) kicked off in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh today to great fanfare among automobile enthusiasts and fans of motor sports.

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL MOTOR FESTIVAL (AUTOVILLE) SPINS AWAY IN SAUDI ARABIA
SAUDI INTERNATIONAL MOTOR FESTIVAL (AUTOVILLE) SPINS AWAY IN SAUDI ARABIA

Organized by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), the greatest interactive automotive event is held at the Dirab Motor Park from today through Friday, January 14th.

Fans of everything automotive will get to enjoy great times at seven main zones: Live Action Arena, OEM Static Motorshow, Concours Car Display, Boogie Storm, Viral Music, Robots, Car Club Displays.

Over an area of 1.7 million square meters, audiences will share a good time with the who's who of professional competition and stunt drivers with auto acrobatics, test drives, and motocross racing. With something for everyone and every age group, Arab and international star entertainers will bring concerts alive at Autoville.

The Saudi Ministry of Health will have a strong presence with a full team ready to give eligible visitors their third COVID-19 vaccines. The MoH team will also spread awareness as to the measures taken to fight the pandemic and ensure that audiences adhere to them.

Amjad Shaker, acting Chief Executive Officer of the SCEGA expressed his happiness to see the launch of the Autoville festival that unleashes the as-yet-untapped potential of the Kingdom's exhibition, conference, and entertainment sectors. He said that the Authority pulled out all the stops to ensure a worthy, pioneering event.

He added that Autoville enriches the government's efforts to bolster the national tourism and exhibition industries with massive-audience auto and motorcycle shows and awareness and promotional events that attract experts, auto motor and motor sport enthusiasts, and the general public, in collaboration with more than 100 global automotive brands.

He went on to say that events like Autoville add tremendous value to the national exhibition and conference industry, having attracted some major investors in event organization, automobiles, and automobile accessories. Not only that, he said, but these events also bring business to local hospitality establishments, not to mention the indirect business their bring to retail, food, and entertainment, all of which help make Riyadh one of the world's best cities, a primary objective of Vision 2030's.

Car lovers can take part in Autoville themselves. Chelsea DeNofa will be happy to show them the lines at the Drift School, while the RTR Team will teach them how to be professional behind the wheel. The Tokyo Drift test drive is sure to attract fans of the movie, while Suzuki will get them into its Swift with top professional stunt drivers who will show them how it's all done in the movies.

Top automakers and professional drivers will be at Autoville, including professional Saudi driver and two-time Guinness World Record breaker Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani, along with legendary drivers Ken Block; Vaughn Gethin Jr.; Remy Bizouard; among many others. Tickets are now available at www.autoville.me

Saudi International Motor Festival (Autoville) is one of many efforts to bolster the Saudi auto show industry and make an auto lover's destination out of the Kingdom, boosting tourism with help from other government agencies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722550/SCEGA_Autoville.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Lang, Woodstock Co-Creator, Dies at 77

    Michael Lang, the co-creator and organizer of 1969’s Woodstock Music and Art Fair, and its follow-ups Woodstock ’94 and the ill-fated Woodstock ’99, died Saturday at the age of 77 at Sloan Kettering in New York City. The cause of death was a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta. He […]

  • Winter Blast Royal Oak delayed amid COVID-19 issues, moves to weekend of Feb. 18

    Citing staffing and supply issues, the winter-themed festival has pushed back its Royal Oak debut by two weeks.

  • Mido, VicenzaOro Postponed in Light of Latest COVID-19 Wave

    Mido will now be held April 30 to May 2, while VicenzaOro is being rescheduled for March 17 to 21.

  • MLK events come roaring back across Polk in 2022 after a quiet year amid COVID pandemic

    Most MLK events across Polk were canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19. “This year, people are a little more relaxed without being as scared."

  • ‘Down in the dirt.’ 7th generation farmer gets top award at Manatee County Fair

    “He takes the time to help you learn, to help youth learn what they can to achieve.”

  • Central Coast film festivals adjust plans amid latest COVID surge

    Organizers are delaying their events while also increasing virtual offerings.

  • Kanye West To Headline Coachella After Travis Scott Was Pulled Following Astroworld

    Kanye West, aka Ye, is scheduled to headline at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The annual music festival is […]

  • Sundance Film Festival Juries Set; Marielle Heller, Garrett Bradley, Joey Soloway, Andrew Haigh, Dawn Porter & More

    Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Garrett Bradley (Time), Joey Soloway (Transparent), Andrew Haigh (Lean on Pete) and Dawn Porter (The Me You Can’t See) have been named as jurors for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, taking place virtually from January 20-30. Heller, who brought her first feature The Diary of a Teenage […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for January 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • Civil Unrest Disrupts Bitcoin Mining in Kazakhstan

    Intense protests in Kazakhstan over rising energy prices have led to a three-day-long internet shutdown, disturbing the global crypto mining industry as Chinese miners fled to the former Soviet state following the mining ban. “The Hash” reflects on this unsettling moment for the people of Kazakhstan and the reality that cryptocurrency is tied to geopolitical affairs.

  • CinCor Pharma's stock opens well above IPO price, then sells off sharply

    CinCor Pharma Inc.'s stock shot out of the gate in morning trading Friday, but then pulled back sharply, to trade briefly below in negative territory. The Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's stock's first trade was at $21.00 at 11:05 a.m. Eastern, or 31.3% above the $16 IPO price. The stock then rose to an intraday high of $22.67, before selling off to trade as low as $15.69, or 1.9% below its IPO price, before bouncing slightly to trade flat. At current prices, the company is valued

  • Fed Unites Left and Right in Warning It’s Behind Inflation Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has managed to do something that’s rarely seen in the U.S. these days: Get members of the Democratic and Republican parties to agree.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a ‘Cathartic Upchuck’ in 2022Hong Kong Faces Worst of Both Worlds as Omicron Ruin

  • Leon Black's rape accuser seeks to dismiss billionaire's lawsuit

    A former model accusing Leon Black of rape asked a U.S. judge on Friday to dismiss the billionaire investor's defamation and racketeering conspiracy lawsuit against her and her law firm, as she pursues a separate lawsuit over the rape claim. In a Manhattan federal court filing, Guzel Ganieva accused the former Apollo Global Management Inc chief executive of trying to drive a "wedge" between her and Wigdor LLP by suing, four months after she sued him in a New York state court. Black had accused Ganieva and the law firm of engaging in a "criminal enterprise" where they employed an unnamed financing source and public relations representatives to extort him and destroy his reputation.

  • Robinhood’s latest executive hire seen as getting a ‘spare CEO’

    Speculation is that Robinhood's new executive could one day be the fintech's CEO, given his strong track record at TD Ameritrade.

  • Traders, undeterred by December’s lousy job gains, continue to price in `sooner and faster’ tightening by Federal Reserve

    Futures following Friday's jobs report reflect an almost 30% chance that Fed officials will have hiked their policy rate target 50 basis points by their May meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for January 7, 2022

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.1343 and 1.1343.

  • Mixed results for Lake Oswego railcar manufacturer

    The Greenbrier Cos. reported higher than forecast earnings before markets opened on Friday, but analysts focused on manufacturing gross margins that drooped as the company ramped up production lines. Greenbrier reported revenue of $550.7 million and earnings per share of $0.32, outpacing an analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.14, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, the company’s fiscal first quarter. The highly cyclical company and sector are bouncing back from a deep downturn that shut down production lines and led to falling prices on orders.

  • The 8 craziest real estate write-offs tax pros have ever seen

    You won't believe the things some property owners try to deduct.