U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,789.50
    -30.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.90
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    -0.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +0.84 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5550
    +1.1630 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.86
    -99.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,653.27
    +19.82 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Updates Industry About Future Minerals Forum 2023 (FMF 2023)

·2 min read

In just its second year, FMF has become a 'must attend' event on the global minerals and metals calendar

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today announced final details about the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will take place from January 10-12th  at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

FMF will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions
FMF will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions

Organizers have announced that the event comes under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The first FMF attracted more than 7,500 in-person and virtual delegates from more than 50 countries, who heard from 150 industry leaders. Based on current registrations, FMF 2023 promises to deliver even more, with attendance expected to exceed 13,000, and with delegates coming from 130 countries to hear from over 200 world-class speakers.

FMF was designed as a 'one-stop-shop' that shines a spotlight on the emerging mining super-region that stretches from Africa through to Central Asia. It brings together global minerals and metals industry leaders, including governments, investors, explorers and operators from around the world.

Highlights of the upcoming three-day event include a Ministerial Roundtable, and the conference itself attended by 60 high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector.

The Ministerial Roundtable seeks to build consensus about the future of the mining super-region that includes Africa and West and Central Asia, and the region's role in the global minerals and metals industry.

FMF 2023 also will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions.

New this year, FMF has added a number of features requested by attendees from last year, including an Industry and Technology Exhibition and the Saudi Pavilion, a multi-media, interactive stand designed to help investors and operators navigate the journey from interest through to investment, exploration and operation.

Speaking about the FMF's new features, His Excellency Al-Mudaifer said: "We are thrilled with the industry response to the Exhibition and expect that it will be a very busy area within the event. We also are grateful to all of the key catalysts in Saudi Arabia's government, who have partnered to create this Pavilion. It will make it simpler for prospective investors to gather information and insights, and start the process of investing in minerals and metals in the Kingdom."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978738/Future_Minerals_Forum_2023.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-ministry-of-industry-and-mineral-resources-updates-industry-about-future-minerals-forum-2023-fmf-2023-301715373.html

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Warm Weather Sends Some of 2022's Hottest Stocks South

    Unseasonably warm weather is snuffing out the rally in natural-gas stocks, which were some of the market's top performers over the past two years. Shares of EQT, which is the country's largest gas producer, logged annual gains of 72% and 55% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Antero Resources tripled in 2021 and rose another 77% last year. They and rivals have started this year headed the other way now that it looks like the northern hemisphere will have plenty of natural gas to get through w

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • Why only the return of Jeff Bezos can reverse Amazon’s decline

    As Jeff Bezos hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, last week, his successor at Amazon, Andy Jassy, was deciding where the axe should fall in the online retailer’s biggest ever round of job cuts.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MKS Instruments and Axcelis Technologies

    MKS Instruments and Axcelis Technologies have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • What to Watch as China Gives Commodities a Wild Start to Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are having a volatile start to the year as China’s virus tsunami and policy shifts leave investors scrambling to calibrate expectations for 2023.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSalesforce Guts Tableau After

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • Shell Says Gas-Trading Earnings Were Higher Despite LNG Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its gas-trading earnings were “significantly higher” in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company’s new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Spec

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NetApp, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer

    NetApp, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • U.S. EV Sales Jolted Higher in 2022 as Newcomers Target Tesla

    Electric-vehicle purchases jumped, with Ford and Hyundai-Kia gaining ground and Volkswagen and GM slipping.

  • Oil prices firm on China demand hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Friday on hopes of a Chinese demand boost, but the broader global economic outlook kept crude benchmarks on course for a weekly decline. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.71%, to $79.25 a barrel by 1009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 60 cents, or 0.81%, at $74.27.

  • Oil Rises After US Inventory, Export Figures Cheer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after US crude stockpiles rose less than anticipated, countering the dour outlook reflected by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending

  • CES 2023: Roku announces smart TVs, Aeva demonstrates autonomous vehicles

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle reports live from the 2023 CES Tech Conference on the latest innovations that have been unveiled.

  • GE HealthCare begins trading as spin-off heralds shift to corporate streamlining

    GE HealthCare is now set to make its own moves.

  • Walgreens Sales Fall as Demand for Covid Vaccines Wanes

    The drugstore chain swung to a quarterly loss due to previously disclosed $6.5 billion opioid settlement.

  • 3 Permian Explorers in Focus on Healthy Oil Prices

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • Small U.S. meatpackers get $9.6 million boost from Biden administration

    The Biden administration is awarding an additional $9.6 million in grants and loans to expand meat processing across the country, it announced on Thursday as the government tries to diversify the industry beyond four companies that have long dominated it. The effort to expand meat processing capacity comes after COVID-19 infections among workers in large meat processing facilities decimated meat production during much of 2020, contributing to higher food prices. The projects, funded by the U. S. Department of Agriculture, vary from a $44,000 grant to a Virginia-based farm to support the processing of pasture-raised chickens, beef cattle and hogs for direct-to-consumer sales, as well as a $4.95 million loan to an Amarillo, Texas-based meatpacker to create a new processing facility for local producers and expand retail offerings.