Saudi-Russian alliance proves ‘formidable challenge’ for oil prices, warns IEA

The Saudi-Russian alliance has become a “formidable challenge” likely to drive oil prices even higher, the world’s energy watchdog has warned.

The decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend supply cuts until the end of 2023 will spark a “significant supply shortfall”, according to the International Energy Agency.

Global demand will eclipse supply with a deficit of more than one million barrels per day (mb/d) until the end of the year, its latest report revealed.

At the start of September, Russia and Saudi Arabia announced they would extend their cuts to oil supplies to the end of the year, which sent prices to a 10-month high.

“The Saudi-Russian alliance is proving a formidable challenge for oil markets,” the IEA said.

The price of Brent crude hit $92.52 per barrel on Wednesday, up by around $20 since late June and the highest price since November 2022.

Price rises driven by the supply cuts have more than offset the toll of fewer shipments, the IEA said.

Russia’s oil export revenues surged by $1.8bn to hit $17.1bn in August – a 12pc jump.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year created “the first truly global energy crisis”, the IEA said, which added that Russia’s alliance with the Saudi-led Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) had made the situation worse.

“Russia’s membership in the Opec+ bloc has complicated efforts by the international community to navigate the crisis and address the major inflationary impacts of higher oil prices on economies around the world,” the watchdog said.

This is due to production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia coinciding with rising levels of global demand.

The IEA expects demand during the last six months of the year to be 1.5 mb/d higher than across the first half of the year, driven primarily by China as it bounces back from Covid lockdowns.

Toril Bosoni, head of the IEA’s oil market division, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday: “The market is really tightening in the second half of the year.

“Already in August, we saw global oil inventories falling by a massive 75m barrels, according to preliminary data.”

However, at the start of next year, the IEA expects demand to slump as the post-pandemic recovery runs out of steam, just as electric vehicle use rises and countries make greater progress towards energy efficiency.

