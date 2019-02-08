Saudia Arabia Tried to Pants Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He Pantsed them First.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that what the National Enquirer did to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is far more embarrassing than violating the 7th Commandment — or having a penis in the first place.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Exposes [David] Pecker

Bezos says the National Enquirer threatened to publish his “d*ck pick” if he didn’t issue a public statement vouchsafing the National Enquirer’s journalistic objectivity.

Which seems absolutely insane to me.

Jeff Bezos Publishes Shocking Blackmail Letter National Enquirer Publisher Allegedly Sent Him Over ‘Pecker’ Pics https://t.co/HutaAUlmBj — CCN.com (@CryptoCoinsNews) February 8, 2019





