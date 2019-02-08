U.S. Markets close in 1 hr 7 mins

Saudia Arabia Tried to Pants Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He Pantsed them First.

Wes Messamore
jeff bezos amazon

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that what the National Enquirer did to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is far more embarrassing than violating the 7th Commandment — or having a penis in the first place.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Exposes [David] Pecker

Bezos says the National Enquirer threatened to publish his “d*ck pick” if he didn’t issue a public statement vouchsafing the National Enquirer’s journalistic objectivity.

Which seems absolutely insane to me.


Read the full story on CCN.com.