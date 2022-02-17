U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,380.26
    -94.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.03
    -622.24 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,716.72
    -407.38 (-2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    -2.07 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.40
    +28.90 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9150
    -0.5370 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,553.54
    -3,549.44 (-8.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.68
    -67.49 (-6.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Saulsbury Awarded Mechanical Construction Contract for Air Separation Unit in Port Allen, LA

·2 min read

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury has recently been awarded the contract to construct a large Air Separation Unit in Port Allen, LA for one of the premier specialty gas companies in the world. This award represents continued growth for Saulsbury in the downstream and specialty gas sectors.

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries)
Saulsbury will be responsible for the mechanical construction of the facility, which includes the Air Separation Unit (ASU) that will be used to produce gaseous oxygen, nitrogen, and liquid argon. Construction recently started and production is expected to begin this year.

"This project represents another milestone for Saulsbury as we expand our foothold in specialty gas processing. We are excited to continue our relationship with this important client and look forward to demonstrating our commitment to safety and quality workmanship through another successful project," said Jeremy Nelson, Vice President of Operations.

Saulsbury has a longstanding reputation as a premier construction company and a leader in the delivery of quality projects within the downstream and specialty gas markets. Its' skilled project leadership and best-in-class safety performance are key contributors to this project award as well as Saulsbury's growth in these spaces.

About Saulsbury Industries
Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

For information or inquiries, please contact:
Saulsbury Marketing and Communications
2951 E. Interstate 20
Odessa, TX 79766
(432) 366-3686
marketing@saulsbury.com

