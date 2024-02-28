Sault businesses honored during annual chamber awards banquet

Mayor Don Gerrie introduces the guest speaker during the 135th Sault Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet on Feb. 26, 2024.

SAULT STE. MARIE — Residents of Sault Ste. Marie came together to celebrate local business at the 135th Sault Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet on Monday.

More than 200 community members attended the dinner and awards show at Kewadin Casino.

Guest speaker Dan Gilmartin, CEO of the Michigan Municipal League, spoke about ways the city can grow and improve.

"I can guarantee you that if you've lived in any Michigan city, village or urban township, you have been impacted by Dan's vision and the work of the organization that he leads," said Mayor Don Gerrie. "Dan has been the driving force behind innovative approaches to economic growth and sustainable development and communities across Michigan and beyond."

Guest speaker Dan Gilmartin of the Michigan Municipal League talks about local priorities when it comes to encouraging community growth during the 135th Sault Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet on Feb. 26, 2024.

The Michigan Municipal League helps local communities in economic development. In Sault Ste. Marie, the group has helped in programs such as the placemaking initiative, marijuana advocacy and election assistance.

"Development isn't just about lobbying, it's more about looking beyond, which is why we perform research around the entire country," said Gilmartin. "Our research has shown us that when you talk about building for community wealth it goes way beyond monetary wealth."

Gilmartin added that growth and development comes from building a place that businesses as well as people feel comfortable moving to. He said communities should focus on building things such as opportunities for lifelong learning, child care programs and virtual infrastructure. Natural assets like access to the Great Lakes are also a positive benefit to a community like Sault Ste. Marie.

The event featured other guest speakers, including MyMichigan Medical Center President Kevin Kalchik, who talked about War Memorial Hospital and its legacy of 100 years in Sault Ste. Marie. The hospital celebrated its centennial on the same day as the awards banquet.

The chamber also acknowledged the graduating class of adult students from its annual leadership training program.

Students of the adult leadership training program graduated during the 135th Sault Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet on Feb. 26, 2024.

Afterwards, a series of guest presenters handed out the six chamber awards for 2023.

A representative of chamber ambassador Terri Parker presented the 2023 Donna Bergfalk Ambassador of the Year Award to Ethan Dietz of Walmart.

Mayor Gerrie and city manager Brian Chapman presented the City of Sault Ste. Marie Economic Preservation Award to the McClellan family of McClellan Realty for their efforts over the past few years to restore the Crisp Laundry building to the MAC building.

Tony Haller, executive director of the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce, presented the Overall Business of the Year Award to a representative of Kewadin Casinos during the chamber's annual awards banquet on Feb. 26, 2024.

Economic development specialist Nicole Radke presented the Economic Development Corporation award to TN Michigan. The large company produces industrial parts and has created many jobs in the area and across the state.

Linda Hoath, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, presented the Sault Ste. Marie CVB Hospitality Industry Leadership Award to Tim Anderson.

Tony Haller, executive director of the chamber of commerce, presented the 2023 F.M. Mansfield Philanthropic Business Award to Cozy Corners, a restaurant in Barbeau.

For the final award, Haller presented the 2023 Overall Business of the Year Award to a representative of Kewadin Casinos for their hosting of various community events.

