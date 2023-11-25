Sault jewelry store closes doors after more than 100 years in downtown shop

SAULT STE. MARIE— After 121 years, Monocle Jewelers is closing its storefront and making the transition to online business.

Opening its doors for the first time in 1902 under the name Jean’s Jewelry, the shop has been selling fine pieces to the people of the Soo for generations, and now is closing its doors.

The jewelry business has changed a lot over the past 100 years, and as it adapts so does the store, transitioning from selling fine china to offering maintenance and lab-grown gem pieces.

Monocle Jewelers is closing its doors for the last time at the end of the year, holding big sales until then.

"It's been different things throughout its history, it started out as a fine jewelry store with a focus on fine china and things like that," said owner Ryan Morley.

Throughout the years they transitioned slightly, now offering services such as repairing and restoring pieces and selling more inventory.

For 98 years the business stayed within the Jean family, owned at one point or another by many different members of the family. In the year 2000, Erika Haapala-Frechette walked into the store for a simple transaction, and walked away with an interest in buying the shop.

"My mom came in to get a piece of jewelry repaired and the current owner asked if she was interested and she was like, 'actually I might be' and that's how it started," said Morley.

Haapala-Frechette was an astute business woman who was looking for opportunity, and when she walked into one that day, she did not hesitate to grab it.

Renaming the store Ryans Jewelers after her son, she worked to make the store a household name in the Soo. She ran the store for 16 years before passing it onto her son.

Ryan returned to the Soo to help his family run the store and ended up taking responsibility for the location in 2016 and renaming it to Monocle Jewelers, so he wouldn't have to introduce himself by saying his name twice every time a new customer visited.

Now that the jewelry industry has changed again, with the introduction of lab-grown diamonds and the increase in popularity of online shopping, the store will be transitioning from a physical location to all online, but not without a big sale to celebrate its history first.

To celebrate the end of its time in the Soo, Monocle Jewelers is holding a sale from now until they close their doors for good at the end of the year.

The entire store is marked down, with many pieces marked as low as 70 percent off. The store is also continuing to do other services in this time such as replacing watch batteries.

Since beginning its going out of business sale, the store has been busier than ever and is moving stock quickly, with many community members stopping in for the last time before they close for good.

While the physical store is closing, the brand and people behind it will stay in the jewelry business in an online format, selling from websites and shipping across the country. While he has not yet decided if it will keep the same brand name, the store will transition online next year.

"This is not a negative thing, this is a good transitional time for myself and I'm still going to be in the jewelry industry," said Morley. "I'm slowly making my way online and will fine tune some of the things that I like to do within the industry."

