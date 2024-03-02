Saunders International's (ASX:SND) Dividend Will Be A$0.02

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) will pay a dividend of A$0.02 on the 15th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Saunders International

Saunders International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Saunders International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was A$0.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.04. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Saunders International has impressed us by growing EPS at 56% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Saunders International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Saunders International might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Saunders International that you should be aware of before investing. Is Saunders International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

