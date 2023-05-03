Sausage maker scraps vegan bangers because customers don’t want them

Heck Sausages

A British sausage maker has axed almost its entire range of vegan products after admitting that the market was over-hyped.

Heck, which is based in Yorkshire, said it had cut the size of its vegan range from around 15 products down to just two as shoppers swerved meat-free meals.

Andrew Keeble, co-founder of the company, said that the public “wasn’t quite ready” to completely switch to vegetarian sausages and burgers.

He said: “We had a huge range of vegan products, because like everyone else, we believed what was being written in the press.

“If you look at the massive sort of Silicon Valley valuations out there, people were investing in vegan brands and they didn't want to miss the next Google.”

However, Mr Keeble added: “The vegan market is really funny. We actually had some amazing products out there that were very functional, very good for your gut – [such as] one with quinoa and beetroot in it.

“But the public somehow wasn't quite ready for it yet. They didn't want all that veg in the sausage.”

Heck has also spent £1m on switching the casings of its pork sausages from a seaweed-based material to collagen in hopes of providing consumers with a better bite.

It comes as sales of meat-free products fell last year as shoppers’ interest waned and retailers cut back their ranges.

Sales of meat-free products dropped by £37.3m in the supermarkets over the year to 10 September 2022, according to figures from NielsenIQ published in trade magazine The Grocer.

Meanwhile Assosia data published in March showed the number of meat alternative lines stocked by Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose fell by 10.9pc over the six months to March 20.

Andrew and Deborah Keeble

Despite cutting its vegan range, Mr Keeble said: “We’re still committed to vegan. I think in time, as the market settles down and develops, I think the lovely quinoa, beautiful sausages will come back.

“I think that’s what people really want. I don’t think they really want false meat. But the market is not that developed yet.”

Meanwhile, Heck has changed the casings of its pork sausages from seaweed-based alginate – which is commonly used across the sausage industry – to traditional but pricier collagen skins, which are usually made from beef or pork hides, in a bid to improve the sensation of biting into the sausages.

“We lost a bit of bite [with alginate]. We're going back to the future if you like. It cost us a million quid to do it but we think that's going to pay back in spades,” Mr Keeble said.

Heck is known for its pork and chicken sausages but over recent years has expanded into other areas such as mince, burgers and bacon – as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Mr Keeble founded Heck with his wife, Deborah, in 2012. The couple previously founded the Debbie & Andrew’s sausage brand, which they sold in 2005.

The company, which remains family-owned and employs all four of the couple’s children, turned over £26.2m in the year to July 2022. It posted a loss of £161,999 as costs soared, down from a £286,951 profit the prior year.

Despite this, Mr Keeble said: “We're very much on the front floor, lots of cash in the bank. And we're looking to continue to grow.”

He added: “If you look at the cost of living crisis at the moment, I'm sort of hoping... that sausages are a really good place to be because they're not an expensive meal.

“Our typical pack of sausages now, as of last week, was about £3.20, up to £3.40. If you have that with a couple of baked potatoes or a can of beans, it's still really, really cheap. It's half the price of a McDonald's.

“The next two years, I think we're going to be in a really, really good place.”

