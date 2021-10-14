U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.35
    +55.55 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,802.27
    +424.46 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,762.37
    +190.73 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.11
    +29.14 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.93
    +0.49 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    -0.0230 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6150
    +0.3680 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.44
    +2,464.59 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,384.70
    +9.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.53
    +63.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

SAVA, HYRE & KPLT Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Deadlines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA)
Class Period: February 2, 2021 – August 24, 2021
Deadline: October 26, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/sava.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy had been overstated; (2) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy were biased; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences' business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE)
Class Period: May 14, 2021 - August 10, 2021
Deadline: October 26, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hyre.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA and net loss trajectories.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)
Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Deadline: October 26, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/kplt.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult’s assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers’ future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Generic drug maker Teligent files for bankruptcy protection, explores sale of the company

    South Jersey specialty generic pharmaceutical firm Teligent Inc. filed for voluntarily bankruptcy protection on Thursday as it pursues the sale of the company or its core assets. Teligent Inc. of Buena in Atlantic County also said it is arranging for $12 million debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders. The company also announced that CEO Tim Sawyer and Philip Yachmetz, Teligent's chief legal officer and executive vice president, resigned effective Oct. 8.

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a choppy session on Wednesday, a return to $0.000030 levels would be needed to support a breakout.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Gas Shortage Prompts Power Plants to Switch to Oil, Boosting Demand

    Soaring natural-gas and coal prices are pressuring power-generation companies and manufacturers to switch to using oil, a trend that could add half a million barrels a day to global demand, the IEA said.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW,  Company Fail to Reach Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike after representatives from the company and the United Auto Workers union failed to reach an agreement over a new labor contract. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe strike, which began around midnight Chicago time, comes after a tentative agreement was rejected that would have covered employees at 14 facilities across the

  • 2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in October

    Tenable's main product, Nessus, scans a company's entire infrastructure for vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and flaws in the network. It offers a free version of Nessus (Nessus Home) for mainstream users and a paid version (Nessus Professional) for enterprise users. It remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, but it turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 with a net profit of $20.8 million.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • Ubisoft on track for worst close in more than four years on ‘Far Cry 6’ worries

    Ubisoft Entertainment shares slumped Thursday on worries over sales of the latest Far Cry video game.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Coal India Temporarily Stops Supplies to Industrial Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal India Ltd., the world’s top miner of the fuel, has temporarily stopped supplies to industrial users as the nation’s energy crisis escalates.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe move to prioritize supplies to power plants is aimed at helping boost depleted inventories that are putting continued operations at risk. But it could worsen the situation for other industri