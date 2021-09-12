U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,914.35
    +362.77 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SAVA Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September 12, 2021 – The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) ("Cassava") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Cassava securities betweeen September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Cassava securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/cassava-sciences-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=cassava

Cassava is a clinical stage biotechnology company. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam (formerly PTI-125) developed as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Simufilam purportedly targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A ("FLNA") in the Alzheimer's brain and reverts it to its native, healthy conformation, thereby countering the downstream toxic effects of altered FLNA.

The truth regarding simufilam began to emerge after the close of trading on August 24, 2021, when it was disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had received a so-called Citizen Petition commencing an administrative action to "halt two ongoing trials of the drug Simufilam . . . pending a thorough audit by the FDA." As detailed in the Citizen Petition, "[i]nformation available to the petitioner . . . raises grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate and supporting the claims for its efficacy."

On August 25, 2021, before the market opened, Cassava issued a response to the Citizen Petition, claiming that the allegations regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. Among other things, Cassava claimed that the clinical data, which the Citizen Petition stated had been reanalyzed to show simufilam was effective, had been generated by Quanterix Corp. ("Quanterix"), an independent company, suggesting that the reanalysis was valid.

On August 27, 2021, before the market opened, Quanterix issued a statement denying Cassava's claims, stating that it "did not interpret the test results or prepare the data" touted by Cassava. That same day, Cassava responded to Quanterix's statement, stating that "Quanterix'[s] sole responsibility with regard to this clinical study was to perform sample testing, specifically, to measure levels of p-tau in plasma samples collected from study subjects." Following this news, Cassava's share price fell $12.51, or 17.6%, to close at $58.34 per share on August 27, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) data underlying the foundational research for Cassava's product candidates had been manipulated; (2) experiments using post-mortem human brain tissue frozen for nearly 10 years was contrary to a basic understanding of neurobiology; (3) biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam had been manipulated to conclude that simufilam was effective; (4) Quanterix, an independent company, had not interpreted the test results or prepared the data charts for the biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam; (5) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Cassava would face regulatory scrutiny in connection with the development of simufilam; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Cassava's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cassava investors may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sava-shareholder-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-cassava-sciences-inc-of-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301374717.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained; She Gains Right to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed allegations with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was illegally fired in retaliation and will continue pursuing her legal complaints against the tech giant.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News.“I’m really disappointed because I love Apple

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store. "The Court concludes that Apple's anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers said.

  • Apple Ruling Poses Hurdles for Biden’s Vow to Tackle Tech Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials investigating Apple Inc. face new hurdles after a judge rejected the bulk of Epic Games Inc.’s lawsuit accusing the iPhone maker of thwarting competition laws with its tight grip over the App Store.The Justice Department’s antitrust division has been investigating Apple over practices in the store, a probe that began during the Trump administration amid scrutiny of the country’s dominant tech platforms. The Biden administration is pressing forward with the

  • Court Ruling Delivers Major Setback To Apple's App Store Business

    A U.S. federal judge on Friday ruled against Apple in a major court decision that determined that the company's App Store policies are anti-competitive.

  • Tech Stocks Are Jumping as Judge Forces Changes to Apple’s App Store

    The legal decision could alter which companies receive billions of dollars that are now paid to Apple. Stocks such as Zynga and Playtika took off.

  • Epic ruling invites future efforts to paint Apple as monopolist -experts

    A U.S. judge stopped short of labeling Apple Inc an "illegal monopolist" on Friday, but the closely-watched ruling provides a roadmap for similar claims against the iPhone maker in the future, legal experts said. Ruling on an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, creator of the online game "Fortnite," U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Epic did not present sufficient evidence of Apple having unlawful monopoly power in the relevant market, which she defined as "digital mobile gaming transactions." "While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct," Gonzalez Rogers said.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple has to let developers offer third-party payments

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • Settlement Reached in Ontario Youth Segregation Class Action

    The Government of Ontario and the representative plaintiff, known as CS, have reached a $15 million settlement of a class action alleging breaches of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms relating to the practice known as "Secure Isolation" in Youth Justice Facilities.

  • Judge denies temporary injunction on mask mandate ban

    The lawsuit claims Gov. Kim Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in Iowa schools puts her children at risk.

  • Revealed: Google illegally underpaid thousands of workers across dozens of countries

    Documents show company dragged feet to correct disparity after learning it was failing to comply with laws in UK, Europe and Asia The documents show Google executives and attorneys at one point pursued a plan to come into compliance slowly and at the least possible cost to itself. Photograph: Omar Marques/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Google has been illegally underpaying thousands of temporary workers in dozens of countries and delayed correcting the pay rates for more than two years as it attem

  • Red states use Texas law as blueprint to restrict abortion

    A growing number of Republican-led states are looking to enact tougher abortion legislation after Texas signed a law that prohibits the procedure past six weeks. David Noll, a professor of law at Rutgers Law School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.

  • Apple must change App Store rules in a victory for the makers of Fortnite

    Apple must change App Store rules in a victory for the makers of Fortnite

  • Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash suing New York City over fee limits designed to protect restaurants during pandemic

    Companies claim they have lost ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ due to fee caps

  • Apple can’t block links to alternative payments, judge rules in Epic Games v. Apple

    A judge rules in Epic Games v. Apple, that Apple can’t block developers from communicating alternative payment options to customers. But, the ruling also said Apple did not operate as a monopoly.

  • Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

    Justice Stephen Breyer criticized the Supreme Court for refusing to block the new Texas law that is banning most abortions in the state.

  • Prince Andrew served with legal papers over sexual assault lawsuit

    The Duke of York has officially been served with the civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, according to a document lodged with a New York court on Friday.

  • Lawsuits filed over school mask rules

    The Exeter-area school district is the latest to be sued by parents over mandating masks.

  • Apple can’t force developers to use its in-app payment system, federal judge rules

    Apple Inc. was dealt a blow Friday when a federal judge in the Epic Games Inc. case ordered an injunction that would allow developers to provide in-app purchases, effectively bypassing commission fees of 15% to 30% assessed by Apple's App Store. However, the ruling did not characterize Apple as a monopolist.

  • Apple at risk of losing billions in fees after landmark App Store ruling

    Apple faces losing billions of dollars in sales after a US judge ruled that the tech titan must allow developers to bypass controversial fees on its App Store.

  • Judge rules in Fortnite case that Apple must make App Store changes

    A federal judge's long-awaited ruling in Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple gave both sides opportunities to claim wins.Driving the news: The ruling, delivered Friday morning, requires Apple to let Epic, and other developers, tell users about alternative payment mechanisms and to link out to their own transaction systems.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Federal District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled