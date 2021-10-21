U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

SAVA Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Cassava Sciences, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and October 26, 2021 Deadline

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava securities between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sava.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy had been overstated; (2) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy were biased; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences' business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sava or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cassava you have until October 26, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



