Savage Enterprises Launches the Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vape Under Its Leading Brand Delta Extrax

·3 min read

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") is proud to announce a brand new product to its Delta Extrax catalog: the Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vape. This innovative, disposable vape is packed with two grams of the emerging cannabinoid delta-10-THC and is available in two popular cannabinoid strains: Orange Creamsicle (sativa) and Green Cush (indica). The new Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vape is available for purchase via distributors nationwide and is also available for purchase online at www.DeltaExtrax.com.

The Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vape was specifically formulated to increase customer satisfaction by providing more delta-10-THC than any other disposable vapes in the market.

The Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vape is the newest addition to the Delta Extrax catalog and will be featured under Delta Extrax's prominent Euphorica Collection, which primarily focuses on products that contain delta-10-THC.

Similar to Savage Enterprises' other products, the Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vapes are lab tested, and the lab results can be accessed readily by scanning the QR code on each unit's packaging.

The Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vapes are sold individually at a MSRP of $44.99 or $180 for a pack of ten. The 10-pack of disposable vapes are sold encased in a premium quality pop-up display that is perfect for showcasing the product on display counters.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, stated, "We're extremely proud to add these two-gram disposable vapes to our Euphorica Collection because we believe this to be an emerging trend in the industry. Customers are actively pursuing more value when shopping and we feel that this product will provide that customer satisfaction while also allowing our nationwide distributors to capitalize on the market trend at the right time."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, expanded, "Since its inception, our Euphorica Collection has garnered tons of success and it's a great feeling to expand our selection of delta-10-THC products. We believe that the Plus 2G Edition Disposable Vape is the perfect addition to the Euphorica Collection and we're confident that it will largely benefit our nationwide distributors seeking to increase customer satisfaction and customer retention."

About Savage Enterprises
Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand, Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix, Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD, Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:
Savage Enterprises
Attn: Brittany Warner
Phone: 714-612-1091
Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com
Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

SOURCE: Savage Enterprises



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670269/Savage-Enterprises-Launches-the-Plus-2G-Edition-Disposable-Vape-Under-Its-Leading-Brand-Delta-Extrax

