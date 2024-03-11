Savannah Resources Insiders Still UK£44k Away From Original Investment Value

Insiders who purchased UK£132.6k worth of Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 10.0% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at UK£44k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Sascha Keen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£59k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.037 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.022). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Savannah Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£0.033 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Savannah Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.5% of Savannah Resources shares, worth about UK£2.2m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Savannah Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Savannah Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Savannah Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Savannah Resources. For example, Savannah Resources has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.