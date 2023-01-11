U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,969.61
    +50.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.01
    +268.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,931.67
    +189.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.05
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8770
    -0.3150 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,899.13
    +464.81 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.55
    +2.83 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Savaria Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Savaria Corporation
·2 min read
Savaria Corporation
Savaria Corporation

LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today that Ms. Anne Le Breton will be joining its Board of Directors effective as of the date hereof.

“We are very pleased to welcome Anne to our Board of Directors. Her leadership skills and human resources experience will certainly strengthen the Board’s ability to support management as they continue taking the necessary steps to ensure Savaria remains a frontrunner in all aspects in the accessibility industry,” said Marcel Bourassa, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Le Breton has over 25 years of experience in human resources and is recognized for her leadership and ability to develop human potential in a fast-growing company. Having worked in the United States and in Switzerland, and with teams based internationally, Ms. Le Breton stands out for her global vision of human capital management and her ability to promote an inclusive culture. Throughout her career, she has developed a strong aptitude for employee engagement and experience, talent management, succession planning and labor relations. Since 2011, she has held various leadership roles at Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. including Vice-President Human Resources Manufacturing Operations, North America; Vice-President Human Resources, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Operations; and Vice-President Human Resources, Global Sales and Manufacturing Operations. Since 2016, she has served as Executive Vice-President, Talent and Culture. She has also served on the Board of Directors of Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc. and holds a degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Montreal.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:

Marcel Bourassa
President and Chief Executive Officer
1.800.661.5112
mbourassa@savaria.com

www.savaria.com
facebook.com/savariabettermobility
twitter.com/Mobilityforlife


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. watchdog moves to block 'debt mill' working for Citi, Discover

    The proposed settlement, which would include a $100,000 fine, would resolve a lawsuit brought by the CFPB against Forster & Garbus in 2019, accusing it of filing tens of thousands of lawsuits without properly documenting the underlying loans. The settlement is pending court approval. In a statement, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra accused the firm of "bombarding ... customers with sketchy lawsuits" on behalf of major financial institutions and said the consumer watchdog would continue to scrutinize banks' relationships with "lawsuit mills."

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • InMode Stock Dropped 9% Today

    Shares of medical-device company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary results for its upcoming fourth quarter. On Oct. 27, 2022, InMode gave full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $445 million to $450 million, implying revenue of $124.3 million to $129.3 million in Q4. Today, InMode reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $133.2 million to $133.4 million, exceeding previous guidance.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Tesla stock: Citi says end of selloff in sight

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Citi analyst’s bullish pre-earnings calls on Tesla.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Where Will AMD Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.