Savaria (TSE:SIS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0433

Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0433 per share on 8th of December. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Savaria's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Savaria was paying out 88% of earnings, but a comparatively small 58% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 89.7% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 58% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Savaria Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.08 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Savaria hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

We should note that Savaria has issued stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Savaria's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Savaria's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Savaria that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

